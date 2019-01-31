Feder: Chicago TV news warms up to common sense
Updated 1/31/2019 10:08 AM
hello
Often criticized for putting reporters and news crews in hazardous situations unnecessarily, Chicago television finally got smart this time, Robert Feder writes.
Local stations covering this week's dangerous deep freeze wisely avoided gratuitous live shots of reporters standing outside in subzero temperatures even as they admonish viewers to stay inside.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.