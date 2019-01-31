Feder: Chicago TV news warms up to common sense

Often criticized for putting reporters and news crews in hazardous situations unnecessarily, Chicago television finally got smart this time, Robert Feder writes.

Local stations covering this week's dangerous deep freeze wisely avoided gratuitous live shots of reporters standing outside in subzero temperatures even as they admonish viewers to stay inside.

