 
Entertainment

What we're watching today: Metra sets tracks on fire

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 1/30/2019 11:06 AM
hello

Metra used a low tech way to get the trains running today. Fire. Yep, they lit the tracks on fire this morning. Watch a video.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 