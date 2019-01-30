Suburban bars and restaurants go big or go home for Super Bowl Sunday

It's true: Football is always more fun to watch in a group. Super Bowl 53 promises to be big this year, so why not celebrate the meeting of the Patriots and Rams at a suburban bar or restaurant? Here are some places that are hosting parties and specials Sunday, Feb. 3. And there's even an anti-Super Bowl party thrown in for good measure.

Bar Louie

619 E. Boughton Road, Suite 100, Bolingbrook, (630) 410-7100; 1602 Commons Drive, Suite 600, Geneva, (630) 397-4300; 200 E. Rand Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 394-3456; 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 983-1600; 17W350 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 478-8040; and 1160 Plaza Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 466-7478. barlouie.com/poster/v01-superbowl.

Nosh on $5 burgers starting one hour before kickoff. And don't forget about the beer and cocktail specials, too.

Sip on a French Monaco (Belgium Farmhouse Saison with pomegranate syrup, lemonade and fresh lemons and limes) during Buffalo Creek Brewing's Super Brews and Beertails party Sunday, Feb. 3. - Courtesy of Buffalo Creek Brewing

360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140 or buffalocreekbrewing.com/

If you're not a football fan, but don't want to feel left out, Buffalo Creek Brewing is hosting Super Brews & Beertails: An Anti-Super Bowl Party starting at noon Sunday, Feb. 3. Brewmaster Mike Marr will be crafting beer cocktails such as the Brewery Mary, Beer Punch, an APA RaspberryMosa (American Pale Ale with orange juice and fresh raspberries) and the French Monaco (Belgium Farmhouse Saison with pomegranate syrup, lemonade and fresh lemons and limes). Nosh on some complimentary appetizers while you're there.

Coach's Corner Pizzeria & Sports Grill

152 W. Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village, (847) 956-1818, dacoachs.com

Go big or go home with Coach's Corner's Super Bowl giveaways: Win a trip for two to Cabo San Lucas or Punta Cana. Entrants must be 21 and older and present to win. The $50 Super Bowl party package includes an open bar, a buffet and a reserved table. Or you can eat and drink as you go. The party starts at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3. Reservations highly recommended.

Draft Picks

912 S. Busse Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 290-9000 or draftpicksmtprospect.com/

Celebrate Super Bowl 53 with Draft Picks' $60 wristband package, which includes a buffet of sliders, pizza, pasta and salad, well drinks, wine and beer. Make your reservations now.

Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300 or lucillerestaurant.com/

Fuel up early for the big game with Drury Lane's special Super Bowl Sunday Brunch. Chow down on mini brats, chicken wings and nachos from the make-your-own nacho station from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brunch is $40 for adults, $16 for kids 6-12, $10 for kids 3-5 and free for kids younger than 2. Tax and gratuity is not included.

Evviva Bar & Eatery

1017 Front St., Lisle, (630) 241-9955 or evvivalisle.com/

Watch Super Bowl 53, the halftime show and, of course, all the commercials at Evviva's Super Bowl party starting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The $45 package includes domestic beer and house wine from kickoff through the end of the game, a food buffet at halftime and giveaways. Tickets are on sale now.

Watch the big game at GameWorks and nosh on specials including the Jumbo Bavarian Prop & Peller Pretzel. - Courtesy of GameWorks

601 N. Martingale Road, Suite 115, Schaumburg, (847) 330-9675 or gameworks.com/location/schaumburg/

Watch the big game on one of 25 big-screen TVs and large projector walls while enjoying food and drinks from The Works Kitchen. Specials include the First Down (a 16-inch pizza with one topping, Caesar salad, 10 wings with a choice of one rub and three sauces and two two-hour game cards) for $39 and the Touchdown (a 16-inch pizza with one topping, Caesar salad, 20 wings with a choice of one rub and five sauces, a Jumbo Bavarian Prop & Peller Pretzel and two two-hour game cards) for $59. For an extra $5, guests can add a one-hour game card to either of the specials. Drink specials include a beer bucket of five domestic beers for $18 or imported beers for $22.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999 or johnnysglenview.com/

Everybody is welcome to Johnny's Super Sunday Taco Party on Sunday, Feb. 3. The taco bar menu, which is complimentary from 6:30 to 8 p.m., includes grilled skirt steak and chicken, flour and corn tortillas, Arturo's rice and a variety of toppings. All La Luna mezcal and Gusto Blanco rum cocktails are $6 all day.

Kings Dining and Entertainment

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099 or kings-de.com/rosemont

The big game will be playing on the HDTVs and projection screens, plus there will be giveaways and food and drink specials. And all-you-can-bowl is $6 per person all day on Super Bowl Sunday.

McGonigal's Loft

105 S. Cook St., Barrington, (847) 277-7400 or mcgonigalspub.com/

Let It Be Us is hosting a charity Super Bowl Watch Party starting at 4 p.m. Sunday. The all-you-can-eat buffet will be featuring football foods, soda and more until the game's end. A cash bar will be available. Tickets to the event, which is open to all ages, are $30 for adults, $15 for students and free for kids younger than 5. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Miller's Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090. millersalehouse.com/.

Reserve your table now to catch the big game at Miller's Ale House. The four-person reservation costs $35 and includes 20 wings, two orders of Zingers and loaded fries. The six- to eight-person reservation includes 20 wings, two mountain melts, two spinach dips and two egg rolls for $70.

Mon Ami Gabi

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900 or monamigabi.com/oak-brook/

It's Big Game Brunch time from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3. Wear your favorite football team's jersey or gear to receive a gift card equal to the price of your meal to use on a future visit. Closed for dinner.

Moretti's

1175 W. Lake St., Bartlett, (630) 837-4992; 164 S. Route 12, Fox Lake, (847) 973-1800; 2475 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates, (847) 885-0400; 220 N. Randall Road, Lake in the Hills, (847) 854-7220; 1799 S. Busse Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 593-2200; 9519 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 692-6600; and 1893 Walden Office Square, Schaumburg, (847) 397-4200.

Score food and drink specials during the Super Bowl when eating in at Moretti's on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Specials by venue:

Bartlett: $3 Miller/Coors Light 20-ounce jumbo drafts, $14 Miller/Coors Light buckets, $5 Absolut Bloody Mary, $5 jumbo Long Island Ice Tea

Fox Lake: $3 Miller/Coors Light 20-ounce jumbo drafts, $6 Absolut Bloody Mary with a Miller Lite Chaser, $5 jumbo Long Island Ice Tea

Hoffman Estates: $3 Miller/Coors Light 20-ounce jumbo drafts, $5 Absolut Antipasto Bloody Mary, $5 mimosas and sangrias

Lake in the Hills and Mount Prospect: $3 Miller/Coors Light 20-ounce jumbo drafts, $5 Absolut Bloody Mary, $5 jumbo Long Island Ice Tea

Schaumburg: $4 Miller/Coors Light 20-ounce jumbo drafts, $5 Absolut Antipasto Bloody Mary, $5 jumbo Long Island Ice Tea

There are about 90 beers to choose from at Old Town Pour House, perfect for Super Bowl Sunday. - Courtesy of Old Town Pour House

8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, and 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020 or oldtownpourhouse.com/

With a wall of TVs, plus more than 90 beers, Old Town Pour House goes big for Super Bowl Sunday. Munch on bar bites such as pretzel bites, fried pickles, cheese curds, firecracker rolls, buffalo chicken dip, smoked wings, duck confit nachos and more while watching the big game. Reservations are encouraged.

Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar

817 E. Nerge Road, Roselle, (630) 980-0400 or popspizzasportsbar.com/

Super Bowl specials are on the menu Feb. 3 at Pop's, including $2 drafts of Bud Light, Miller Lite and Coors; $3 Jack Honey or Fire; $3 Jose Cuervo Gold or Silver; $3.50 Bloody Marys; $4 Ketel Vodka; $4 mimosas; $5 bombs; $10 buckets of Bud Light, Budweiser, Miller Lite or Coors; and $4 for all other drafts (excluding Breakfast Stout, 4 Hands, Guinness and Dogfish).

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2016 Burgers and more will be on Real Time Sports' Super Bowl buffet Sunday.

1120 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, (847) 534-5000, realtimesportsbar.com/

Fill up while watching the big game at Real Time Sports. For $50, fans can nosh on potato skins, assorted pizzas, Italian beef, burgers, penne pasta with vodka sauce and homemade chips and sip on well cocktails, draft beer, house wine and soda from the beginning of the game until the end of the fourth quarter. It's $17.95 for the buffet only and $12.95 for kids.

Rep's Place

3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, (224) 347-2916 or repsplace.com/

Belly up to Rep's halftime buffet and sip on $3 22-ounce aluminum stadium pints of Miller Lite or Coors Light on Sunday. Patrons get to keep the pints, while supplies last. Plus, there will be raffles with prizes.

Rookies

2486 Bushwood Drive, Elgin, (847) 551-9006; 4607 W Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates, (847) 645-0005; and 1545 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 513-0681, rookiespub.com/

It's a Super Party at Rookies in Elgin, Hoffman Estates and St. Charles. The $65 Super Bowl package includes appetizers (wings, chicken fingers, mini tacos and more) during the first quarter of the game, a rib-eye steak and shrimp dinner with a baked potato at halftime and an open bar from 5 p.m. until the two-minute warning that includes domestic and imported beer (bottle or draft), well and call drinks (no pitchers or shots), wine and soda. The package is $15 for kids 18 and younger and includes a burger or chicken fingers.

Shaw's Crab House Schaumburg

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722 or shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/

In honor of Super Bowl 53, brunch is $53 per person from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3. If you dine in your favorite team's jersey, you'll receive a $25 carryout gift card. Shaw's Oyster Bar will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., with happy hour all day. The Main Dining Room will be closed for dinner service.

Sideouts Sports Tavern

4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake, (847) 526-7174 or sideouts.com/

Watch the biggest football game of the year on Sideouts' 15½-foot HD LED TV. For $30 per person or $50 a couple, enjoy a premium open bar from 5 p.m. until the end of the game, a mega buffet from 5 p.m. to halftime, a dessert table at halftime and reserved seating for all advance tickets. Reservations strongly recommended.

Tokio Pub

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 278-5181, tokiopub.com/.

Everyone wins with Tokio Pub's Check Match on Super Bowl Sunday. Fuel up early for the game, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to receive a gift card in the amount of your meal. It gets better: Wear your favorite team's jersey to receive an extra treat. Reservations recommended.

25 West Brewing Co.

327 Stratford Drive, Bloomingdale, (630) 351-2500 or 25westbrew.com/

25 West Brewing is hosting its first Super Bowl party on Sunday. A $15 ticket gets football fans a brat with fries, two 16-ounce beers, one shot of whiskey and one Super Bowl square. Other all-day specials include kids 12 and younger eat for free, $5 brat and fries, $5 pints, $3 Benchmark whiskey shots, $4 Jameson shots, 50-cent wings (minimum of 6 per order), giveaways every time a player scores, $25 gift card given out every quarter and a $100 gift card given out at end of the game (must be present to win). Order tickets at eventbrite.com/.