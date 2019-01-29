Feder: ABC 7 newsroom has family ties to three politicians

ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 isn't just Chicago's top-rated television station. With employees related to three prominent Democrats, it also may have the most politically connected newsroom in town, Robert Feder writes.

Morning news anchor Tanja Babich is the daughter-in-law of U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, recently hired per-diem reporter Meghan Kluth is the daughter of congressman Mike Quigley, and per-diem reporter Alexis McAdams is the niece of Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

