What we're watching today: Superintendent cancels school to "Uptown Funk"
Updated 1/28/2019 10:54 AM
hello
It's become a highly competitive world in the school cancellation game. Check out this superintendent from Iowa who cancels school to "Uptown Funk."
related
advertisement
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.