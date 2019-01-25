5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

hello

Be wowed by the highflying ski jumping at the Norge Annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove and the skating talents in "Disney On Ice" at Rosemont's Allstate Arena. For more fun weekend events, see dailyherald.com/calendar/.

Finding Disney

See skating sequences inspired by films "Coco," "Aladdin," "Frozen" and more when "Disney On Ice: Mickey's Search Party" takes over the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $20-$90; $115 VIP packages. (800) 745-3000 or disneyonice.com. 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, and 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 26-27.

Meet huskies during the Husky Heroes event this weekend at Lisle's Morton Arboretum. - Daily Herald File Photo

See demonstrations of huskies' sled-pulling and "skijoring" (dogs pulling a person on skis), visit with the dogs and sled teams and find out about husky adoption programs as part of the annual Husky Heroes at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $15; $13 seniors; $10 kids 2-17. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 26-27.

Koen Strook makes a jump during last year's Norge Annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. - Daily Herald File Photo

Ski jumpers from around the world, including an Olympian from last year's games, will converge in Fox River Grove this weekend to compete on the 70-meter Norge Ski Jump for the 114th annual International Winter Tournament. Be wowed by the jumpers at Norge Ski Club, 100 Ski Hill Road, Fox River Grove. $15, free for kids 12 and younger. (847) 639-9718 or norgeskiclub.com/. Gates open at 11 a.m., jumping from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26.

Nosh time

Bring adventurous appetites to try all kinds of tasty treats at the Kane County Food Truck Festival at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. $6-$10; free for kids 10 and younger with a paying adult. (630) 584-6926 or kanecountyfair.com or brewavenueevents.com. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.

Tastin' Tour

Hop on a motor coach to visit pubs including Roaring Table Brewing Co. in Lake Zurich and Tighthead Brewing Co. in Mundelein as part of the Lake County Libation Trail Tastin' Tour. It starts at Half Day Brewing Co., 200 Village Green, Lincolnshire. $69.95 per person; must be 21 or older. (847) 662-2700 or vorlaufbrewtours.com/tours. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27.