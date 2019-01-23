New Michael Jackson musical to debut in Chicago in October

A New York billboard touts the new musical based on the life of Michael Jackson. "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" will debut in Chicago this fall before heading to Broadway. Courtesy of DKC O&M

"Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" -- a new musical based on the life of pop legend Michael Jackson -- will debut in Chicago this fall before moving to Broadway next year.

The musical will premiere at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre Oct. 29 and run through Dec. 1. The news was announced Wednesday by Broadway In Chicago, The Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage.

The show will feature a score made up of Jackson hits and a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon is set to direct and choreograph.

The production is the latest show drawing on the life and songs of a celebrated musician to premiere in Chicago. "The Cher Show" debuted in Chicago last year before heading to Broadway, and "On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan" got its start in the city in 2015.

"Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" will head to Broadway in 2020.

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more at (312) 977-1710, and seats will be part of the next Broadway In Chicago subscription package. Individual tickets are not yet on sale.

For more information, visit www.broadwayinchicago.com.