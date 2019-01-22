What we're watching today: Ice Castles on Lake Geneva
Updated 1/22/2019 10:38 AM
Ice artists are turning Lake Geneva into a winter wonderland of LED-lit scupltures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels and much more. Ice Castles opens Wednesday. Here's a sneak peek.
