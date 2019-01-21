 
Entertainment

What we're watching today: James Corden teaches NFL linemen how to dance

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 1/21/2019 11:07 AM
hello

We love watching NFL players celebrate touchdowns and big plays. Take a look behind the scenes as James Corden teaches four NFL linemen how to dance.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 