What we're watching today: James Corden teaches NFL linemen how to dance
Updated 1/21/2019 11:07 AM
hello
We love watching NFL players celebrate touchdowns and big plays. Take a look behind the scenes as James Corden teaches four NFL linemen how to dance.
related
advertisement
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.