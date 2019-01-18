What we're watching today: Two suburban teens stumped trying to use a rotary phone
Updated 1/18/2019 11:17 AM
We all remember rotary phones, right? Well, give one to a teenager and watch the fun begin! These two Chicago suburban 17-year-olds might have the most intricate smartphones around, but they can't figure out how to dial a number on an old-school phone. Step No. 1 -- pick up the handset!
