Feder: WGN's Violeta Podrumedic joining Eric Ferguson's show
Updated 1/17/2019 6:27 AM
Violeta Podrumedic, afternoon traffic reporter on Tribune Broadcasting news/talk WGN 720-AM, is changing lanes, Robert Feder writes.
Starting next month, she'll join Eric Ferguson's top-rated morning show on Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM.
