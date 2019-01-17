Feder: WGN's Violeta Podrumedic joining Eric Ferguson's show

hello

Violeta Podrumedic, afternoon traffic reporter on Tribune Broadcasting news/talk WGN 720-AM, is joining Eric Ferguson's morning show top-rated morning show on WTMX 101.9-FM.

Violeta Podrumedic, afternoon traffic reporter on Tribune Broadcasting news/talk WGN 720-AM, is changing lanes, Robert Feder writes.

Starting next month, she'll join Eric Ferguson's top-rated morning show on Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.