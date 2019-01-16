What we're watching today: Jimmy Fallon rides monster zip line in Puerto Rico
Updated 1/16/2019 11:06 AM
hello
Jimmy Fallon and Tarik "Black Thought" Trotter from The Roots ride El Monstruo, the world's second-longest zip line, at Toro Verde in Puerto Rico.
related
advertisement
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.