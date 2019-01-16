Feder: 'A new Mancow' settles in as WLS morning host
Updated 1/16/2019 6:27 AM
Declaring himself "a new Mancow," Erich Mancow Muller says he's had nothing but a positive experience on and off the air in the two weeks since he took over as morning host on WLS 890-AM, Robert Feder writes.
"I think people will be shocked in that they are not shocked," he said of his role on the Cumulus Media news/talk station.
