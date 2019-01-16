Feder: 'A new Mancow' settles in as WLS morning host

hello

Erich Mancow Muller has taken over as the new morning host on WLS 890-AM.

Declaring himself "a new Mancow," Erich Mancow Muller says he's had nothing but a positive experience on and off the air in the two weeks since he took over as morning host on WLS 890-AM, Robert Feder writes.

"I think people will be shocked in that they are not shocked," he said of his role on the Cumulus Media news/talk station.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.