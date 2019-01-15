Feder: New morning show to dawn on Univision Chicago

hello

What's billed as Chicago's first Spanish-language morning news show is coming next week to Univision Communications WGBO-Channel 66, Robert Feder writes.

Starting Monday, "Primera Hora" ("First Hour") will air from 5 to 7 a.m. weekdays. Co-anchored by Alex Hernández and Diana Pérez, it will include hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, lifestyle and community-related content.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.