When exactly 'Game of Thrones' is coming (did you see the new tease?)

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow will return in HBO's "Game of Thrones." Helen Sloan, HBO

HBO has announced the exact date and time it will launch the final season of "Game of Thrones": Sunday, April 14, 8 p.m. Central.

The announcement, which came at the end of a teaser called "Crypts of Winterfell," was made Sunday ahead of the third season premiere of HBO's "True Detective," the Hollywood Reporter reported.

The eighth season will have six episodes, all purported to be 90 minutes or longer. We know after the end of last season -- which will be more than a year and a half before the next one begins -- that the evil Night King has a dragon, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) have forbidden love, and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) has no intention of giving up the throne. A quickly removed Instagram post revealed that one battle scene required 55 straight nights of filming.

The final season will feature a lean team of "Thrones" directors David Nutter (who led the Red Wedding episode "Rains of Castamere") and Miguel Sapochnik (the hard-hitting "Hardhome"), as well as creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who are directing the finale, the Reporter said. One episode is rumored to have wall-to-wall action, with the biggest battle sequence in series history. And author George R.R. Martin has long promised the tale will end on a "bittersweet" note.

The fantasy series based on Martin's novels has been one of HBO's most successful shows.

HBO isn't getting out of the "Game of Thrones" business, The Associated Press has reported. A prequel created by Martin and writer-producer Jane Goldman is underway, with Naomi Watts set to star, and other spinoffs are possible.