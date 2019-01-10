What we're watching today: What if Bears kicker Cody Parkey made the field goal
Updated 1/10/2019 12:31 PM
We're still coming to grips with the Bears losing in the NFC wildcard game. Here's a look at what it would have sounded like if Cody Parkey had the made the kick to send the Bears to the divisional round.
