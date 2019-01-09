What we're watching today: Crazy dashcam footage shows road sign falling on car
Updated 1/9/2019 10:10 AM
hello
A driver in Australia was lucky to escape with minor injuries when a road sign fell on her car and crushed it. Dashcam footage captured the terrifying moment.
related
advertisement
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.