What we're watching today: Parkey talks to reporters after missing winning kick
Updated 1/7/2019 9:34 AM
We know it's still raw and it still stings and you might have some residual, how do you say, resentment, toward Cody Parkey. But remember he's a human and he tried his best and he didn't run and hide. Here's his postgame interview at his locker.
