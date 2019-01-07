'Don't judge me': Lake Zurich native stars on new Lindsay Lohan reality show

Lake Zurich native Brent Marks is in the cast of the new MTV reality show "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club." Courtesy of MTV

Of the ex-suburbanites who returned home over the holidays, few likely had to answer more questions than Lake Zurich native Brent Marks, who will make his TV debut Tuesday on MTV's new reality show "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club."

"It was like 21 questions, they ask and ask and ask and I could only tell them so much," Marks said. "It's exciting for them because they don't know and it's more exciting for me because I do know."

Many of those questions focused on the show's eponymous star, whose personal life has been the subject of public fascination -- and tabloid headlines -- for years.

"She's actually very intelligent and very cool," said Marks, who described Lohan as being strict with the cast. "She's like legit building an empire."

Marks and seven other cast members were hired to staff part of that "empire" -- the Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece, the newest of the star's three nightclubs.

"My resume pretty much crushed everyone else's," Marks said. "I didn't know what I was getting myself into, I felt I was living like a wolf among sheep."

Based on some show promos, Marks leaned into the role of reality-show villain.

In one video, he declares that the women on the show are ugly and that he wouldn't look at them twice if they'd met in Las Vegas.

"Correct me if I'm wrong but I believe everyone loves a good villain," Marks tweeted on Thursday. "And I volunteer as tribute."

Marks, who graduated Lake Zurich High School in 2008, moved to Las Vegas after college and was working as a VIP host at the Wynn casino when a friend recommended he try out for the show.

"If you get to know me I'm pretty entertaining," said Marks, who called himself a big personality. "I usually grow on people and I don't have a filter."

Marks said he did an interview with some of the show's producers over video chat, and four days later he was cast.

He said the shoot, which began in early August and wrapped up in September, was intense and left him emotionally exhausted.

"We don't have phones, TVs or nothing, we don't know what's going on in the world," Marks said. "It was a lot."

The first episode airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday on MTV.

"It's going to be exciting and I hope everyone enjoys it," Marks said, before imploring, "don't judge me."