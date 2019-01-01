5 things to do for $5 (or less) this week in the suburbs

hello

Art of play

Illinois artists get ideas from childhood items for the exhibit "Toy Box -- Inspiration Through Play," now on loan from the Illinois State Museum at North Central College's Schoenherr Gallery, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Free admission. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; through Feb. 3

All Dunn

Step back in time to learn about Lake County history at the relatively new Bess Bower Dunn Museum of Lake County. It's located at 899 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville. $6 ($3 on Tuesdays); $3 seniors and kids 4-17 ($1.50 on Tuesdays). (847) 968-3400 or lcfpd.org/museum. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Get active

If you really want to stick to your New Year's resolutions to get more active, then get some ideas at the Arlington Heights Park District-sponsored Fitness Expo 2019. It's on Saturday at the Camelot Community Center, 1005 E. Suffield Drive, Arlington Heights. Free admission. (847) 577-3010 or ahpd.org. 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5

Fossil fun

Families can feel and touch real fossils, put together 3-D puzzles of dinosaur bones and do other activities as part of Dino Day at the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, 220 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst. $5; $4 seniors; $3 students and teens; $2 kids 7-12. (630) 833-1616 or lizzadromuseum.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5

Waukegan lawyer Douglas Stiles discusses "Lincoln's Watch" as part of the exhibit "Abraham Lincoln: A Man of His Time, A Man for All Times"at the Jack Benny Center for the Arts Theatre in Waukegan on Sunday, Jan. 6. - Daily Herald File Photo

Attorney Doug Stiles leads a lecture on his discovery of "Lincoln's Watch" as part of the ongoing pop-up exhibit "Abraham Lincoln: A Man of His Time, A Man for All Times." It's at the Jack Benny Center for the Arts Theatre, 1917 N. Sheridan Road in Bowen Park, Waukegan. Free admission. (847) 336-1859 or waukeganhistorical.org. Lecture at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6; exhibit runs through Feb. 28