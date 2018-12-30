New Year's Eve 2018: Eat, toast your way into 2019

The crepas rellenas at Fat Rosie's in Naperville is a sweet treat on New Year's Day. Courtesy of Fat Rosie's

Michael Jordan's serves up a petite filet as one of the options for its New Year's Eve party. Courtesy of Michael Jordan's Restaurant

If you want to send out 2018 with a bang, here are some suburban restaurants and clubs where you can celebrate with a special meal, live music, dancing, a champagne toast and more on Monday, Dec. 31. Let the New Year's Eve party and New Year's Day brunch planning begin.

Antico Posto: 118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200 or antico-posto.com/. Dine on New Year's Eve specials from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, including lobster burrata caprese, black squid ink spaghetti with lobster cream sauce, scallop risotto with brown butter and pistachios, swordfish filet, beef tenderloin and white chocolate and raspberry cheesecake. Reservations requested.

Alumni Club: 1540 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 519-7555, alumniclub.pub/. New Year's Free features a sound, light and video show, dancing and an explosive countdown to midnight for free.

Arcada Theatre: 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 962-7000, arcadalive.com/event/rock-and-roll-new-years/. Head to the Arcada at 8 p.m. Monday for a buffet of salads, a bruschetta bar, East Coast jumbo shrimp cocktail, a slow-roasted prime rib carving station, fingerling potatoes, roasted veggies, Ron's meatballs, a sweets table and a five-hour open bar with beer, wine and call spirits. Hit the dance floor to the sounds of Nicole Kestler and The Joe Valentino Prohibition Band followed by Hip Pockit playing R&B, classic rock and Motown. Expect party favors and a big-bang at midnight. It's $65 per person.

Avante Banquets: 1050 Northwest Hwy., Fox River Grove, (847) 287-1006 or avantebanquets.com/. How does a New Year's Eve premium dinner package sound? It starts at 7:30 p.m. Monday and includes dinner options such as filet and crab-stuffed shrimp, vegetarian eggplant Parmesan, or filet and lobster tail. Tickets, which cost $110-$125, include dinner, 4½ hours of premium alcohol, entertainment from Tony Ocean, dancing and a champagne toast at midnight. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Certain specialty cocktails are only $2.19 on New Year's Eve at Bahama Breeze. - Courtesy of Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze: 406 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 884-7060 or bahamabreeze.com/home. From open to close on New Year's Eve, enjoy live music and Bahama Breeze's Legendary Island Cocktails -- Killer Bee, Painkiller, Goombay Smash, Zombie and Dark 'N Stormy -- for $2.19.

Bar Louie: Suburban locations in Geneva, Mount Prospect, Naperville, Oakbrook Terrace and Schaumburg, barlouie.com/. Check individual locations for specific parties. Bar Louie Geneva hosts a Black & White Masquerade from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. New Year's Eve for $20. It includes a champagne toast and party favors. Bar Louie Mount Prospect hosts a New Year's Eve party from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. with no cover. DJ Johnny V will be spinning tunes. Plus, there's a silly dance contest leading up to the midnight champagne toast.

Bub City: MB Financial Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399 or bub-city.com/rosemont/. If you overindulged on New Year's Eve, maybe a classic Southern brunch and build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar (aka "hair of the dog") on Tuesday, Jan. 1, will help. Enjoy live music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Buffalo Creek Brewing: 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com/. Ring in 2019 with brewmaster Mike Marr during Buffalo Creek's Brew Year's Eve party starting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. The $110 ticket includes unlimited beers, barbecue cooked on-site by Steamboat BBQ and live music featuring the DAMJAX band. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Carlucci Rosemont: 6111 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 518-0990 or carluccirosemont.com/. Toast New Year's Eve with a four-course prix fixe Italian dinner for two for $149. Start with jumbo shrimp before moving on to a salad, grilled beef tenderloin filet or oven-roasted Mediterranean sea bass, and finish with tiramisu, creme brulee or chocolate lava cake. Upgrade to Oscar style or lobster tail for an additional charge. Listen to live music from 290 East Band and raise a glass during the midnight champagne toast. Overnight packages at the Marriott Suites are available.

CityGate Grille: 2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010 or citygategrille.com/. Live jazz, cocktails and upscale fare are on the menu from 5 to 10 p.m. New Year's Eve. The Friends Band plays from 8:30 p.m. to close, with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Reservations required.

The Clubhouse: 298 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-0600, or theclubhouse.com/. Ring in the New Year with live music from Mike Zabrin's Funktastic and dancing on the first floor from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. Make reservations for the $65 four-course steak and seafood prix fixe dinner between 4 and 11 p.m. Nosh on lobster bisque, salad, an entree of twin cold water lobster tails with either a petite filet mignon or slow-roasted prime rib, and a choice of dessert: chocolate mousse cake, Key lime tart or a trio of sorbets.

Concorde Banquets: 20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 438-0025 or concordebanquets.com/menus/holiday. Concorde goes all out for its New Year's Eve Gala. It starts at 7 p.m. with cocktails and appetizers. Dinner, featuring filet mignon and lobster tail, is at 8 p.m. and cocktails and dancing happen from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Plus, there's a 4½-hour open bar, late-night bites, a European pastry table, music from Stax-O-Wax, champagne toast, party favors and a balloon drop at midnight. It's $120 per person.

D'Andrea Banquets: 4419 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, (815) 459-7234 or dandreabanquets.com/. Get your New Year's going at 6:30 p.m. Dine on filet mignon and lobster, soup, salad, veggies and European pastries while enjoying a five-hour premium open bar. Plus, there's a DJ, dancing, party hats, favors, a champagne toast and a balloon drop. It's $90, including tax and gratuity.

Draft Picks: 912 Busse Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 290-9000 or draftpicksmtprospect.com. There's no cover charge for the New Year's Eve party at Draft Picks. There will be a DJ, a champagne toast at midnight and a free buffet at 12:30 a.m.

Dover Straits: 890 E. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550 or doverstraits.com/. A special New Year's Eve dinner will be served starting at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. Enjoy the Muzik Engine Band from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Plus, there will be party favors and champagne at midnight. Reservations requested.

Drink: 871 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, (847) 397-3100, drinknightclub.com/. Dance the night away from 8 p.m. to midnight Monday, Dec. 31. What sets this party apart is the Ultimate Video Countdown at midnight, two balloon drops, a light and special effects show, and three DJs: DJ-SPIN from B96, DJ Rich Ungos from Dance Factory Radio and DJ Dahmino. The $75 Gold VIP package includes a premium four-hour open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight and a deluxe appetizer buffet from 8 to 10 p.m. General admission after 10 p.m. is $25 per person based on space. Call for table reservations.

Drury Lane: 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300 or lucillerestaurant.com/. Dine on a four-course meal at 3, 6 or 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. Prices start at $45 and each dinner ends with a champagne toast. Come back on New Year's Day for a champagne brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Choose from 10 food stations, plus indulge in decadent desserts and signature cocktails. It's $40 for adults, $16 for kids 6-12, $10 for kids 3-5, and free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations required.

e+o Food and Drink: 125 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect, eofoodanddrink.com/. This New Year's Eve, e+o is pairing up with Colette Allen Charities for a benefit party. Included in the price is a live DJ, photo booth, gourmet buffet, premium bar package, champagne toast at midnight, late-night buffet and party favors. It's $110 for the buffet only, $110 for the premium bar package only and $160 for both. Reservations required. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Emmett's Brewing Co.: 110 N. Brockway, Palatine, (847) 359-1533 or emmettsbrewingco.com/. Get ready to laugh when Emmett's Brewery hosts two comedy shows on New Year's Eve. Catch the early show at 5:30 p.m., or the later show at 9 p.m. Laugh along with Jimmy McHugh, Mike Preston and Tim Harrison. Tickets cost $65 and include dinner, the show, tax and gratuity. Reservations required.

Empire: 48 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-9000 or empireburgerbar.com/. Running from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on New Year's Eve, Semple will be headlining all night long. Reserved seating is $65 per person and includes party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. General admission is $20 at the door and includes party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.

Famous Freddie's: 510 S. Park Ave., Fox Lake, (847) 812-8038, famousfreddiesroadhouse.com. New Year's Free features a sound, light and video show, dancing and an explosive countdown to midnight for free.

Fat Rosie's extensive Bloody Maria bar will be available at the Naperville restaurant on New Year's Day. - Courtesy of Fat Rosie's

Fat Rosie's: 47 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 328-0060 or fatrosies.com/naperville/events/celebrate-new-years-fat-rosies. On New Year's Day, refuel at Fat Rosie's in Naperville with their special Hangover Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. The Bloody Maria Bar will be waiting as will Mexican breakfast specialties. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Finn McCool's: 72 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake, (815) 356-1155, finnmccoolschicago.com/crystallake/. New Year's Eve features a sound, light and video show, dancing and an explosive countdown to midnight for free. Open until 4 a.m.

GameWorks: Streets of Woodfield, 601 N. Martingale Road, Suite 115, Schaumburg, (847) 330-9675, gameworks.com/location/schaumburg/. Kids will enjoy a New Year's Eve Family Pre-Party with Ball(oon) Drop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. There will be character appearances and a kid-friendly buffet and hot chocolate bar from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It's $20 per child and $15 per adult. Reservations required.

Gene & Georgetti Rosemont: 9421 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 653-3300 or geneandgeorgetti.com/. Dine on a special New Year's Eve dinner between 4 and midnight. Reservations required.

The Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center: 3500 Midwest Road, Oak Brook, or oakbrookhillsresortchicago.com/. The Rat Pack is Back returns to ring in 2019 and to help host ABC 7's Countdown Chicago telecast. Dance the night away in the Grand Ballroom while enjoying a premium open bar with classic era cocktails from 8:30 p.m. to midnight Monday. Fill up on crabcakes, shrimp cocktail, sushi, chicken sliders, smoked salmon, caviar on deviled eggs and more from the food stations. And don't miss the chocolate gourmet fountain featuring an assortment of sweets. Plus enjoy party favors and a balloon drop at midnight with a champagne toast. Tickets cost $235-$397.50. Reservations required.

Hotel Arista: 2139 City Gate Lane, Naperville, (630) 579-3210 or hotelarista.com/dining. Celebrate New Year's Eve at Hotel Arista starting with a cocktail reception from 6 to 7 p.m. featuring passed champagne/prosecco, charcuterie platters, seafood platters, mini crabcakes and more. Then move on to the five-course tasting menu dinner at 7 p.m. at Zorba Lounge and Che Figata. Dine on ham hock lentil soup; black truffle ricotta cappelletti; lamb loin, wagyu beef or lobster tail and grilled oysters; and finish with vanilla panna cotta. It's $65 per person. Wine pairings are an additional $50. Reservations required.

New Year's Eve revelers enjoy a parade around the restaurant at Hofbrauhaus. - Courtesy of Hofbrauhaus

Hofbräuhaus Chicago: 5500 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 671-2739 or hofbrauhauschicago.com/. Families can ring in 2019 at a "Munich-style" family-friendly celebration starting at 2 p.m. Be wowed by magician John Measer before the parade and toast to Munich's New Year at 6 p.m. All guests will receive a complimentary glass of champagne or sparkling juice. For adults, Hofbräuhaus will celebrate at midnight with a champagne toast and fireworks above Parkway Bank Park. Reservations recommended.

Hotel Baker: 100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100 or hotelbaker.com/new-years-eve-dinner/. There are two New Year's Eve dinner seatings, with the first from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the second from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. The four-course dinner includes options such as glazed beef shank, ROX surf and turf filet with baby shrimp, roast salmon and winter citrus fruits. It's $55. Enjoy DJ entertainment from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the Waterfront Room. Reservations required.

Joe's Live: MB Financial Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com/. The doors open at 8 p.m., with Sixteen Candles headlining at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The $95 ticket includes a premium drink package with mixed drinks, domestic and craft beers, wine, bubbly and soda, plus a barbecue dinner buffet and late-night breakfast from Bub City. Another perk: $10 off brunch the next day at Bub City.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap: 1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999 or johnnysglenview.com/specials/. Johnny's New Year's Eve party features live music from Bonnie Bridges starting at 7:30 p.m. Complimentary champagne toast and party favors at midnight.

Kings Dining & Entertainment: 5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099 or kings-de.com/rosemont. Party Through the Decades on New Year's Eve with a live DJ mixing songs from every decade, Dine Then Bowl reservations (space is limited, $10 per person deposit for reservations), lane packages with food, drinks and bowling included, family-friendly lane packages during the afternoon and early evening, and food and drink specials. Reservations required.

Lucky Star Bar: 1175 W. Lake St., Bartlett, (630) 830-7200, luckystarbar.com. Go country at Lucky Star's New Year's Eve Dance Party starring Dixie Crush performing country music hits. Don't miss the midnight balloon drop, explosive video countdown to midnight and dance lessons with Estelle. The party runs from 7 p.m. to midnight Monday, Dec. 31. The $45 Diamond Package includes a three-hour call open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight and a dinner buffet from 7 to 9 p.m. General admission after 10 p.m.; no cover after midnight.

Main Event: 2575 Pratum Ave., Hoffman Estates, (847) 645-1111, and 28250 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (630) 393-9400, or mainevent.com/. Fun is the name of the game with all-you-can-play activities or arcade games for $10.95 on New Year's Eve. The special starts at 4 p.m. No reservations required.

Martini Room: 161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349 or martiniroomelgin.com/. It's a Spice World New Year's Eve hosted by DJ X2 from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31. Sip on Spice Girl-themed cocktails, participate in a costume contest and watch "Spice World" on the flatscreens.

The seafood tower will wow at Michael Jordan's New Year's Eve dinner. - Courtesy of Michael Jordan's Restaurant

Michael Jordan's Restaurant: 1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932 or michaeljordansrestaurant.com/. For a lavish New Year's Eve, consider Michael Jordan's A Red Tie Affair, a five-course celebration with wine pairings for $175 a person. The party starts at 6 p.m. in the private dining room with a seafood tower filled with Alaskan Red King Crab, jumbo shrimp, oysters on the half-shell, scallops and more, accompanied by a rosé sparkling wine. Next up is a wedge salad and lobster medallions before the main course of filet mignon and Wagyu tenderloin. Save room for the dessert platter. There will be a champagne toast and swag bags (including cigars) to go to finish the evening. A portion of proceeds will go to support the James Jordan Foundation, a charity that works with impoverished kids. Reservations required.

Try a sweet treat at Mon Ami Gabi's New Year's Day brunch. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

Mon Ami Gabi Oak Brook: 260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900 or monamigabi.com/oak-brook/. Between 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday, dine on a New Year's Eve feast, including wild escargots de Bourgogne, steak frites, beef Bourguignon served tableside and more. On New Year's Day, roll out of bed in your pajamas and head over for a French breakfast featuring quiche, crepes, crème brûlée French toast and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. If you dine in your pajamas, you'll receive a gift card equal to the price of your meal (minus tax and gratuity) to use on a future visit. The regular dinner menu will be available until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Morettis: Locations in Bartlett, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Morton Grove, Mount Prospect, Rosemont and Schaumburg, morrettisrestaurants.com. Welcome 2019 with kid-friendly activities, dancing, balloon drop, ice cream and more. See website for individual locations.

Niche: 14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000 or nichegeneva.com/. On Monday, Dec. 31, Niche offers two New Year's Eve dinner options. The $100 four-course dinner has seatings at 5 p.m. The six-course dinner, which costs $150, has seatings at 7:30 p.m. Dine on slow-roasted Heritage pork belly, Lump & Jonah crab cake, seared foie gras, butter poached lobster tail, grilled buffalo rib-eye and butterscotch pudding with almond shortbread. Reservations are required.

Nevin's Brewing Company: 12337 S. Route 59, Plainfield, (815) 436-3900 or nevinsbrewing.com/. Get ready to rock: Southern rock band Whiskey Road plays at 8 p.m. and Covergirls will play at 10 p.m. New Year's Eve. The $15 cover includes a drink ticket.

Old Town Pour House: 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, or oldtownpourhouse.com/. Welcome 2019 with Brew Year's Eve, which features beer pairings with a special New Year's Eve dinner and a champagne toast at midnight. Naperville: The roasted prime rib ($28) is paired with Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold Lager and cioppino pasta (mussels, jumbo shrimp, cod, crab meat and linguine for $24) is paired with Bottlenectar. Oak Brook: The ancho pork chop ($21) is paired with Anderson Valley Boont Amber; the maple-glazed salmon ($22) is paired with Revolution Bottom Up Wit; and the chocolate trio (chocolate mousse, chocolate cookies and chocolate raspberry sauce) is paired with Deschutes Black Butte Porter. Return the next morning for the New Year's Day recovery brunch. Try specialties like the stuffed French toast, pork Benedict, steak and eggs, and the Churchill bloody mary. Reservations recommended.

O'Toole's: 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599; Timothy O'Toole's Pub, 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800; and Timothy O'Toole's Pub, 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600. timothyotooles.com/. O'Toole's New Year's Eve party starts at 9 p.m. Monday. The $15 cover includes a choice of a champagne split or a High Life tall boy, party favors and a DJ. Timothy O'Toole's Gurnee's New Year's Eve bash starts at 10 p.m. Monday and costs $10. The Lake Villa pub's party starts at 9 p.m. It costs $10 and includes a drink, party favors, a DJ and dancing.

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille: 5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808 or perryssteakhouse.com/menu-locations/chicago/oak-brook/. Start New Year's Eve night with a three-course meal followed by a champagne toast in Bar 79 at midnight. Dinner starts with a choice of soup or salad; main course options include 8-ounce Filet Perry wrapped with Nueske's applewood-smoked bacon and topped with jumbo lump crab meat, various steaks and chops, grilled salmon, surf and turf pasta and more. Dessert includes white chocolate cheesecake, dessert trio or the chocolate crunch. For reservations at 5:30 p.m. and earlier, dinner is $59.95 and for reservations at 5:45 p.m. or later, dinner is $79.95. Tax and gratuity not included. The restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight and Bar 79 will be open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Reservations required.

Pheasant Run Resort: 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles, (800) 474-3272 or pheasantrun.com/. Get dressed up for an upscale New Year's Eve party in the New Orleans Ballroom with passed appetizers, an open bar, a three-course dinner, a midnight snack and a live band plus party favors, a champagne toast and a balloon drop at midnight, all for $219 a person. Doors open at 7 p.m. Reservations required. Or buy tickets to the Awesome '80s DJ Party with Jetsetter DJ Group in the St. Charles Ballroom. It's $99, runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and includes a four-hour open bar, party favors, a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight.

Pinstripes: 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323. pinstripes.com/. Enjoy dinner, drinks, live music, a champagne toast and balloon drop at 8 p.m. and midnight on New Year's Eve. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. No cover. Reservations recommended.

Rack House: 222 E. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 640-7225 or rackhousetavern.com/. On New Year's Day, roll out of bed and head to the third annual Pajama Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chef Bryant Anderson's one-day-only New Year's Day Menu includes waffle breakfast nachos, cinnamon roll pancakes, hangover breakfast sandwich and a kids' brunch plate. Sip on $4 mimosas and $4 Bloody Marys.

Real Time Sports: 1120 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, (847) 534-5000 or realtimesportsbar.com/. Real Time's New Year's Eve bash goes all out with an open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight, a DJ, party favors, a champagne toast and more for $50. Don't miss the after-hours breakfast buffet.

Rep's Place: 3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, (224) 347-2916 or repsplace.com/. It's a Rat Pack New Year's Eve at Rep's Place from 8 p.m. to midnight Monday. Enjoy a four-hour open bar, $3 shot specials, an appetizer buffet and pizzas from 8 to 10 p.m., live music from Ral Donner Jr. playing '50s and '60s hits from Sinatra to the Beatles, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. It's $70 in advance (cash only) or $80 at the door.

Restaurant Michael: 64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100 or restaurantmichael.com/. Experience a gourmet dinner featuring roasted filet of venison and stuffed quail with grand veneur plus gratin of scallop and prawn with artichoke beignet and saffron sauce. Seatings are from 5 to 11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. It's $95; a deposit of $24 per guest will hold your reservation.

Roka Akor: 166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 634-7652 or rokaakor.com/oak-brook/. For New Year's Eve this year, try the tasting menu at Roka Akor. For $108 per person (two-diner minimum), try four courses plus dessert between 11:30 a.m. and midnight. Options include robata grilled scallop with truffle aioli and fresh truffle, hamachi serrano maki, grilled sea bass with tomato dashi and butter squash, Snack River Wagyu Filet with truffle butter, chocolate lava cake with matcha tea and yuzu strawberry ice cream and more. The full a la carte menu also will be available. Reservations required.

Ring in the New Year at Saranello's in Wheeling. - Courtesy of Saranello's

Saranello's: 601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878 or saranellos.com/. Ring in the New Year starting at 8 p.m. Monday with a special four-course menu featuring dishes such as wild mushroom ravioli with shaved truffles, center cut filet (8-ounce) with potato hash, seared yellowfin tuna, New Year's Eve Valrhona Cake topped with a sparkler and more. It's $79.95, plus tax and gratuity, and includes a DJ, dancing, a champagne toast and more. Saranello's also will be serving the regular menu in the dining room. Reservations required.

Schnitzel Platz: 729 E. North Ave., Glendale Heights, (630) 942-9900 or schnitzelplatz.com. A special menu, plus a champagne toast and party favors at midnight await guests New Year's Eve.

Indulge in lots of savory fare at Shaw's Schaumburg. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

Shaw's Crab House Schaumburg: 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722 or shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Enjoy lunch or dinner in the Oyster Bar or Main Dining Room on New Year's Eve. Enjoy specialties from the maki bar such as the Red Dragon Roll with shrimp tempura, spicy shrimp, jalapeño, cucumber, spicy tuna, avocado and unagi sauce. There will be a champagne toast in the Oyster Bar at 12:30 a.m. Reservations are available in the main dining room from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oyster Bar tables are first-come, first-serve. Shaw's will be serving up a New Year's Day brunch, and to keep things casual, pajama attire is encouraged. From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., nosh on breakfast and seafood favorites. All guests who wear pajamas will receive a $20.19 gift certificate to use toward their next Shaw's visit. It's $65 for adults (plus tax and gratuity), $15 for kids 7-12, and free for kids 6 and younger. Reservations recommended.

Sullivan's Steakhouse: 244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/celebrate-new-years-eve-at-sullivans/. Ring in 2018 with a four-course prix fixe menu for $75 and a midnight toast. Start your dinner with the classic lump crabcake followed by an iceberg lettuce wedge and a 16-ounce rib-eye, filet mignon or herb brick chicken. End with a choice of New York-style cheesecake, bananas Foster bread pudding or chocolate-covered strawberries. Open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Reservations required.

Three Embers: In the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0100 or threeembersrestaurant.com/ep-new-years-eve.php. Celebrate New Year's Eve in style with a special dinner package. It includes a four-course dinner at 9 p.m., a party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. with party favors, a DJ and dancing, a midnight balloon drop and champagne toast, a cash bar and overnight accommodations for two. It starts at $279. The $59 prix fixe dinner menu only has seatings at 8 and 8:30 p.m. Nosh on jumbo shrimp cocktail, a roasted beet salad, and a choice of grilled filet of beef, pan-seared sea scallops, roasted duck breast or sweet potato ravioli, and end with a strawberry mimosa torte and warm chocolate soufflé tart.

Tokio Pub: 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 278-5181 or tokiopub.com/. For something unique this New Year's Eve, try the Lobster Bash from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. Featured dishes include lobster rangoon, lobster tacos, lobster maki, lobster ramen, surf and turf hot rock and more. Toast the New Year with the shogatsu drink package for $20.19, which includes a choice of three different drinks such as the Lush Lotus (lemon grass shochu, lush grandine, lemon and egg white), Streets of Tokio (vodka, domain de canton, ginger, cucumber, mint and citrus) and Kioto (Japanese whiskey, vermouth, amaro de sirene and orange bitters). Come back between noon and 8 p.m. New Year's Day for pork belly steamed buns with hoisin glaze, bahn mi slaw, and Fresno pepper or the steak tacos made with soy garlic-marinated sirloin, roasted tomato salsa, and pickled ginger. Plus, receive a gift card in the amount of your food and beverage portion of your meal to be used on a future visit.

Trulucks: 9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404 or trulucks.com/. For $125 per person, indulge in Truluck's New Year's Eve dinner. Start with lobscargot, jumbo lump crabcake, shrimp cocktail or oysters Rockefeller, then move on to lobster bisque or a salad, then try miso-glazed sea bass, filet Oscar royale, rib-eye, Alaskan king crab or South African lobster tail. Sweets to be shared include baked Alaska, chocolate malt cake, New York cheese cake or carrot cake. Reservations required.

Tuscany: 1415 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 990-1993 or tuscanychicago.com/location/oak-brook/. Enjoy live music from local band MyTime from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday as well as dinner specials, party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. The regular menu of Italian specialties also will be available. Reservations required.

Tuscany: 550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 465-9988 or tuscanychicago.com/location/wheeling/. The night features a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, a special New Year's Eve Chef's Menu created by executive chef Bolla Loza and live music from The Jimmy & Rhonda Trio. The regular menu also will be available and reservations (beginning at 4 p.m.) are required.

Wheatstack: 5900 S. Route 53, Lisle, (630) 968-1920, option 2, or wheatstacklisle.com/events.html. Celebrate the new year from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, with a 12-ounce prime rib dinner for $21. Enjoy music from Ken & Stephanie of The Next Tuesday Band from 6 to 9 p.m. The restaurant closes at 10 p.m. Reservations required.

Nosh on Wildfire's cedar planted salmon on New Year's Eve. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

Wildfire: 1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100. wildfirerestaurant.com/. For New Year's Eve, order off the regular menu or try a daily special. Monday hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Oak Brook and Lincolnshire and 11:45 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Schaumburg. On New Year's Day, celebrate with a classic martini and dishes like oven-roasted lump crabcakes, prime rib of beef, chicken breast moreno with artichokes, triple layer chocolate cake and more from noon to 9 p.m.