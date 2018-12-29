Weekend picks: Comedian Christopher Titus plays Schaumburg's Improv

hello

Comedian Christopher Titus returns to the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Comedy Central

Hard-knock life

See comedian and actor Christopher Titus mine his difficult upbringing for humor this weekend in a series of standup shows at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Weekend shows $27. New Year's Eve $75 dinner and show; $33 show only at 7:30 p.m. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29; 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30; special NYE shows 7:30 and 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31

Indoor fun

The Family Fun Fest features inflatable zones, kiddie rides, a rock-climbing wall, a petting zoo and more this weekend at the Mega Center at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $15-$25; $20-$35 on New Year's Eve. (630) 584-6300 or pheasantrun.com. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 29 and 30; noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31

Choo! choo!

The Great Train Show features hundreds of tables of trains and accessories for sale, operating exhibits and more this weekend at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $10 ($9 Sunday only). (847) 680-7260 or greattrainshow.com. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30

Early NYE

If your kids can't stay up late on Dec. 31, then let them have fun early with the Teenie Weenie New Years Eve Ball on Saturday at the Simkus Recreation Center, 849 W. Lies Road, Carol Stream. For ages 1 to 5. $15 (parent/guardian is free, but required to stay at the event). (630) 784-6100 or csparks.org. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29

Stand-up guy

Stand-up comedian Michael Palascak headlines Chicago-area Zanies clubs this weekend. A veteran of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Late, Late Show with James Corden," Palascak trained in sketch comedy and improv at The Second City, iO Chicago and The Annoyance. He played Chicago's Just for Laughs Comedy Festival and a solo show, "Pursuing Happiness," about young adults moving away from home, getting a job and getting married. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $25 plus a two-item minimum. (630) 524-0001. He performs at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago. $25 plus a two-item minimum. (312) 337-4027. See zanies.com.

Funny town

The DeRay Davis Annual Funny & Famous Chi Town Comedy Countdown returns this weekend with guests Lil Duval, Michael Blackson, Jess Hilarious, Gary Owen and DC Young Fly and more at McCormick Place's Arie Crown Theater, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. $59-$275. (312) 791-6900 or ariecrown.com. 8 p.m. Saturday to Monday, Dec. 29 to 31

Kids films

Catch free screenings of Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. Free admission. (630) 584-6300 or pheasantrun.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29

'Closer to Free'

Hear hits such as "Fadeaway" and "Still the Night" when the Wisconsin-born band The BoDeans shares a concert bill with guest Trapper Schoepp on Saturday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29

Such characters

There are lots of fun photo opportunities for families as part of the weekly Characters on Ice events on Sunday at the Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Free admission with your own skates; $8 for skate rental. (847) 349-5008 or rosemont.com/thepark. 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 30

Game on

See the Chicago Bears play the Minnesota Vikings in a theater setting on Sunday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Free admission. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. Noon Sunday, Dec. 30

Waltzing away 2018

Soprano Alisa Jordheim and baritone Corey Crider are back to sing with the New Philharmonic to see off 2018 with three "New Year's Eve Concerts" on Monday at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $67. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 2, 5:30 and 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30

Concert highlights

BandFam Bash '18 with A Silent Truth, Genotype, Central Disorder, Wings Of Severance, Let Fate Decide and Sound Of Fire: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $10. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com.

The Holiday Rumble with 3 On The Tree, Wild Card Rumble, & Holly & the Buddys: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Valaska, Daniel Wade, Radar, Nate Kay: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

BoDeans with special guest Trapper Schoepp: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Midwest Action Winter Showcase with Kevin and hell, Brbra Bush, Diagonal and Eric Wallgren: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Parker, The Hallow, Lost Years, Bury Me In Lights: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at JJ Kelley's, 2455 Bernice Road, Lansing. (708) 474-9977 or facebook.com.

7th heaven, Jersey Girls: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $10. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Webb Wilder & the Beatnecks: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $15. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

CloutGodz, Lil Woo, Adam Wilson, Nehemiah, Swift the Mayor, Scud Kyles: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Don't Speak, CoverGirls: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $3. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Chicago Punk Rock Night with Canadian Rifle & Airstream Futures: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$12. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Rockin' Moxie: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora. Free. (630) 264-2739 or twobrothersbrewing.com.

Kung Fu, Murley: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $18-$20. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

Dark Side of the Yule with Classical Blast: 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $20. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Mustard Plug Annual Holiday Show with the Eclectics, Still Alive, Bumsy & the Moochers: 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $13. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Cracker, Camper Van Beethoven: 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $30-$35. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.