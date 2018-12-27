What we're watching today: Trailer for 'The Last Dance' documentary on Jordan, Bulls
Updated 12/27/2018 10:18 AM
ESPN Films and Netflix have released a trailer for the "The Last Dance," a 10-part series that chronicles Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls that will air in 2019.
