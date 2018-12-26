5 things to do for $5 (or less) this week in the suburbs

hello

"The Princess and the Frog" is screened at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles. Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures

Bond relaunch

The Daniel Craig era of James Bond was ushered in with the 2006 film "Casino Royale." See it back on the big screen at the Gorton Community Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. $5. Rated PG-13. (847) 234-6060 or gortoncenter.org. 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28

Kids films

Catch free screenings of the family films "A Cinderella Story" or Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. Free admission. (630) 584-6300 or pheasantrun.com. "A Cinderella Story" at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28; "The Princess and the Frog" at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29

"Casino Royale" is screened at the Gorton Community Center in Lake Forest. - Courtesy of Sony

There are lots of fun photo opportunities for families as part of the weekly Characters on Ice events on Sunday at the Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Free admission with your own skates; $8 for skate rental. (847) 349-5008 or rosemont.com/thepark. 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 30

Game on

See the Chicago Bears play the Minnesota Vikings in a theater setting on Sunday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Free admission. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. Noon Sunday, Dec. 30

Ring the bells

Ring out the old year and welcome the new with two gatherings of "Countdown at the Carillon" on Monday in Riverwalk Park, 455 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Free admission. napervilleparks.org/countdownatthecarrilon. 5:30 and 11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31