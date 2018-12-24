Feder: Mancow to host mornings on WLS -- 'The time is right for me'

Erich Mancow Muller is returning to radio to host mornings on conservative news/talk WLS 890-AM.

It's official: Erich Mancow Muller, whose bluster and bravado once made him Chicago's most notorious shock jock, is returning to radio to host mornings on conservative news/talk WLS 890-AM.

Starting Jan. 3, Muller will replace the morning team of Big John Howell and Ramblin' Ray Stevens, whose last day together on the Cumulus Media station was Friday. Howell is moving to solo host from 5 to 7 p.m. weekdays.

