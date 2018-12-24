Best bets: Harlem Globetrotters return to Rosemont's Allstate Arena

hello

The 2004 motion-capture film "The Polar Express" is screened at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora on Monday, Dec. 24. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Zeus McClurkin is a forward with The Original Harlem Globetrotters, who will tour back to Rosemont and Chicago this week.

Magical train

Take a magical train ride in director Robert Zemeckis' 2004 motion-capture animated feature "The Polar Express," which is screened at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $1. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 24

The Joffrey Ballet's version of "The Nutcracker," inspired by Chicago's influential 1893 Columbian Exposition, continues at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University through Sunday, Dec. 30. - Courtesy of Cheryl Mann/Joffrey Ballet

Time is running out to catch the return of the Joffrey Ballet's "The Nutcracker." Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon's production takes inspiration from Chicago's landmark 1893 Columbian Exposition, and continues through Sunday, Dec. 30, at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive (formerly Congress Parkway), Chicago. $35-$189. (312) 341-2300 or joffrey.org or auditoriumtheatre.org. 2 p.m. Dec. 24, 26, 27 and 30; and 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 28 and 29

Rey Mysterio is set to compete as part of the WWE Live Holiday Tour at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

See AJ Styles take on Daniel Bryan and more bouts as part of the WWE Live Holiday Tour at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $20-$175; $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26

Comic basketball

Get your fill of great basketball tricks and comic gags when The Original Harlem Globetrotters tour back to town this week at two locations: first on Thursday at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont, $26-$90; then on Friday at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, $20-$125. (800) 745-3000, allstatearena.com or unitedcenter.com. 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, in Rosemont and 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, in Chicago