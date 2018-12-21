Feder: 'Happy ending' to stellar career as Steve Dahl leaves WLS today
Updated 12/21/2018 6:19 AM
hello
Forty years after Steve Dahl burst onto Chicago radio as a 23-year-old cocksure kid hosting a morning show called "Steve Dahl's Rude Awakening," he's bowing out as an elder statesman with humility and gratitude, Robert Feder writes.
Friday marks the final day on the air for the broadcast icon and Radio Hall of Famer as afternoon personality on WLS 890-AM. The Cumulus Media news/talk station is replacing him with Ben Shapiro, a Los Angeles-based conservative commentator deemed more compatible with Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin and the other syndicated hosts onboard.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.