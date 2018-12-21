5 things to do in the suburbs this weekend

hello

Get in some last-minute shopping at Naperville's Christkindlmarket before heading to a holiday show such as Bret Michaels Christmas Party at the Arcada or Second City's "Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue" at the Metropolis. Here are five festive ideas for the weekend. For more, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Germanic cheer

Find a last-minute gift or two at the suburban outpost of Christkindlmarket. Plus, taste German specialties such as bratwurst, pretzels, strudel, roasted nuts and more at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Free admission. (630) 420-6010 or christkindlmarket.com. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 21-22; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24.

Catch "It's A Wonderful Life" at noon Saturday, Dec. 22, at Barrington's Catlow Theater. - Courtesy of RKO Radio Pictures Studio

'Tis the season to watch James Stewart, Donna Reed and more in "It's a Wonderful Life." Director Frank Capra's 1946 holiday classic will play at the Catlow Theater, 116 W. Main St., Barrington. $5. (224) 634-7880 or thecatlow.com. Noon Saturday, Dec. 22.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas Live!" tours to the Rosemont Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 22. - Courtesy of In House Arts and Entertainment

Experience the great jazzy holiday music of Vince Guaraldi in the national tour of "A Charlie Brown Christmas Live!" at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $25-$65; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22.

Jingle bell rock

Rock the holidays with the Bret Michaels Christmas Party at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $69-$125; $200 after party. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. show, 10:30 p.m. after party Saturday, Dec. 22.

The Second City returns to the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre with its sendup of all things Christmas. - Courtesy of The Second City

The Second City returns to the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, with its "Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue" featuring new sketches skewering holiday traditions, office parties, family reunions and all things Christmas. $30-$60. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23.