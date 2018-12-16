Weekend picks: CSO's 'Merry, Merry Chicago!' concerts return with Storm Large

Season's symphony

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra's "Merry, Merry Chicago!" concerts return with conductor Michael Krajewski at the helm. Also featured are vocalist Storm Large of Pink Martini, narrator David Lively and the Young Naperville Singers this weekend and next at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $41-$154. (312) 294-3000 or cso.org. 1 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23

Such characters

There are lots of fun photo opportunities for families as part of the weekly Characters on Ice events at the Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Free admission with your own skates; $8 charge for skate rental. (847) 349-5008 or rosemont.com/thepark. 9 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Dec. 16, 23 and 30

Crafty creations

Shop for all kinds of creative and artistic items as part of the Shipshewana on the Road sale this weekend at the Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $5; free for kids 12 and younger. (847) 680-7200 or shipshewanaontheroad.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16

Artisan collective

Artists sell and display their wares as part of the three-day Winterfest Art Market this weekend at the Water Street Studios, 1604 S. Water St., Batavia. Free admission. (630) 761-9977 or waterstreetstudios.org. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16

Psychedelic figures

Find out more about the current Elmhurst Art Museum exhibit "The Figure, Humor and the Chicago Imagists" with a special Sunday symposium. Artist and curator Suellen Rocca and author Dan Nadel discuss alternative figures in American art at The Schaible Science Center, Illinois Hall, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst, before heading over to the Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst, to view the exhibit. Free admission, but reservations are requested. elmhurst.edu/2018artsymposium. 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16

Clara's dream

The Berkshire Ballet Theatre returns with its version of Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" this weekend at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $28-$30. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16

Merry Muppets

The classic holiday TV specials "Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas" and "The Bells of Fraggle Rock" share a double bill in screenings of "Jim Henson's Holiday Special" today at select movie theaters. Prices vary by venue, but largely $11-$13. fathomevents.com. 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16

Tchaikovsky classic

Von Heidecke's Chicago Festival Ballet teams up once again with the New Philharmonic to perform "The Nutcracker." Tchaikovsky's classic Christmas ballet plays this weekend at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $44; $34 youth. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16

Christmas at Wire

Punchline, Mark Rose, Rookie of the Year, Zombie Schoolboy, Westwood, You Vs. Yesterday and The Dead Seahorses wrap up Wire's 20 Bands of Christmas weekend with a shiny bow. Single-day passes are available for the all-ages fest. 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $20. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Merry Motown

The Masters of Soul Holiday Show features Christmas carols with a Motown sound on Sunday at College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $35-$40; $34-$39 seniors; $15 youth. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16

Concert highlights

Tonic Freight Train, Fire the Canon, The Loose Cannons: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Cairo Ale House, 2009 Franciscan Way, West Chicago. $7. (630) 876-9600 or cairoalehouse.com.

Kerry Patrick Clark: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at The Grayslake Heritage Center, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. $18 suggested donation, $15 seniors, $13 members. thelakecountyfolkclub.org.

