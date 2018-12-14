5 things to do in the suburbs this weekend

Michael McDonald performs "Season of Peace: Holiday & Hits Tour" Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. Associated Press, 2016

Make the most of the holiday season once again this weekend at concerts, "The Nutcracker" and a holiday light show. Here are five fun ideas. For more, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Light up the night

Be dazzled by the Mooseheart Holiday Lights, featuring about 80 holiday light displays along the Mooseheart campus, off Route 31, just south of Batavia. Santa visits from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the field house. Enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, crafts and more while you wait to meet Santa. Admission is $10 (cash only) for cars. Proceeds benefit Mooseheart Child City and School. www.moosecharities.org. 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 14-16.

Clara's dream

The Berkshire Ballet Theatre returns with its version of Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $28-$30. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16.

Hits & holidays

Michael McDonald mixes pop songs with carols in the concert "Season of Peace: Holiday & Hits" at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $44.50-$102.50. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.

Rocking carols

Classic Christmas hits and a selection of Fresh Aire compositions make up the "Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis" concert at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $39-$69; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.

Dennis DeYoung brings "The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour" to North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall in Naperville. - Associated Press, 2012

Hear rousing rock from the 1970s and '80s when Dennis DeYoung returns with "The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour" at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. $65-$85. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.