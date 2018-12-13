What we're watching today: A 102-year-old Australian woman sky-dives for charity

If you had "be the world's oldest female sky diver" on your bucket list, you're going to need to change the timeline.

A 102-year-old woman has completed a world record charity sky-dive in Australia.

Irene O'Shea became the oldest female sky diver on Sunday when she took part in the jump in the town of Langhorne Creek to raise money and awareness for the Motor Neurone Disease Association of South Australia.