10 hot tickets: Ariana Grande, Muse and Marco Antonio Solis on sale this weekend

Imogen Heap performs at the Vic Theatre in Chicago at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14. Associated Press, 2010

Vince Staples performs at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago on Tuesday, March 12. Associated Press, 2018

Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis performs at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 31. Associated Press, 2013

Matt Bellamy of Muse, which comes to the United Center in Chicago at 8 p.m. Friday, April 12. Associated Press, 2017

Ariana Grande brings the "Sweetener World Tour" to the United Center in Chicago at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 8. Associated Press, 2018

Dane Cook -- "Tell it Like it is" Tour: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: comedy. $49-$209. On sale 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com.

Wet, Kilo Kish: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago: pop. $30. On sale now. (773) 549-4140 or metrochicago.com.

Vince Staples, JPEGmafia: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago: punk/rock. $35. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Marco Antonio Solis -- "La Historia Continua Tour": 7 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont: Latin pop. $79-$429. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com.

Ariana Grande -- "Sweetener World Tour": 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago: pop. $39.95-$899. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com.

Muse -- "Simulation Theory World Tour" with Walk The Moon: 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago: rock. $39.50-$94.99. On sale 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com.

Van Morrison: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: rock. $260. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com.

Imogen Heap, Guy Sigsworth: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: electronica/alternative rock. $30. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Wisin & Yandel -- "Como Antes Tour 2019": 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont: reggaeton. $109-$350. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com.

KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 10100 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park: pop. $35-$263. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.