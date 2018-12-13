10 hot tickets: Ariana Grande, Muse and Marco Antonio Solis on sale this weekend
Dane Cook -- "Tell it Like it is" Tour: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: comedy. $49-$209. On sale 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com.
Wet, Kilo Kish: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago: pop. $30. On sale now. (773) 549-4140 or metrochicago.com.
Vince Staples, JPEGmafia: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago: punk/rock. $35. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.
Marco Antonio Solis -- "La Historia Continua Tour": 7 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont: Latin pop. $79-$429. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com.
Ariana Grande -- "Sweetener World Tour": 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago: pop. $39.95-$899. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com.
Muse -- "Simulation Theory World Tour" with Walk The Moon: 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago: rock. $39.50-$94.99. On sale 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com.
Van Morrison: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: rock. $260. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com.
Imogen Heap, Guy Sigsworth: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: electronica/alternative rock. $30. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.
Wisin & Yandel -- "Como Antes Tour 2019": 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont: reggaeton. $109-$350. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com.
KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 10100 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park: pop. $35-$263. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.