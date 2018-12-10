Air Supply, Everclear and John Cusack are all coming to the Genesee

Actor John Cusack will be part of a special screening of the 2000 film "High Fidelity" at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. Associated Press, 2016

Art Alexakis, center, and Everclear will perform at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.

Everclear, featuring Art Alexakis, will perform at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Associated Press, 2015

Australian soft rock duo Air Supply, featuring Russell Hitchcock, left, and Graham Russell, will perform at the Genesee in Waukegan at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3.

Australian soft rock duo Air Supply, featuring Graham Russell, left, and Russell Hitchcock, will perform at the Genesee in Waukegan at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3. Associated Press, 2013

Two chart-topping rock bands of yesteryear and a Hollywood star with local connections are all coming to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan.

Evanston's John Cusack will appear in person following a screening of the hit 2000 film "High Fidelity" at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. Tickets are $52 to $150.

Everclear, the Portland band known for the 1990s albums "Sparkle and Fade" and "So Much for the Afterglow," shares a concert bill with the band Fastball at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Tickets are $40 to $70.

Air Supply, the Australian soft rock band famed for hits such as "All Out of Love" and "Here I Am," returns to the Genesee at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3. Tickets are $45 to $159.

There is a presale for the concerts with the code word "GENESEE" starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, and both shows go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. Cusack's Genesee appearance is already on sale. Call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.