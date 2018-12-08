Weekend picks: Let your favorite reindeer guide you to Rosemont Theatre

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" returns to the Rosemont Theatre.

Nose so bright

See Hermey, Yukon Cornelius and other holiday characters from the classic 1964 Rankin/Bass animated television special come to life in the tour of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical" this weekend at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $29.50-$75. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8

Holiday handicrafts

Step by Step Promotions brings its seasonal Festival of Art & Craft Shows to the Pheasant Run Mega Center, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $5. (847) 263-6300 or stepbysteppromotions.com. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9

Kid convention

The new KidCon promises loads of games, activities and displays for toddlers up to preteens this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $5-$10 one-day admission; $25-$50 two-day admission; kids ages 16 and under admitted free with paid adult admission. (847) 692-2220 or kidcon.com. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8

Lego worlds

Marvel at the creative constructions made by the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club when its annual Lego Train Show rolls into Cantigny Park's Visitors Center, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Free admission, but $5 parking. Toys for Tots donations appreciated. (630) 668-5161 or cantigny.org. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9

56 Yule Fix

The organizers of this summer's 56 Music Fix are riding the success of the Mount Prospect event right into the holidays, bringing a mix of area musicians to the Prospect Moose Lodge for the full-day 56 Yule Fix & Toy Drive. Starting at noon, catch the sounds of the season with the Lincoln Middle School's Celebration Singers, the Prospect High School Madrigals, The Different, Chapter 1, Acousticity, El Condor, SEET, Earth Radio, the debut of punk band Jack Squat's "Stepping on a Lego on Christmas Morn," vintage Christmas tunes and more, as well as face-painting, crafts, free holiday desserts and food and drink available for purchase. Get in the spirit and bring a toy along to be donated to the Mooseheart Orphanage. Noon Saturday, Dec. 8, at The Moose Lodge 660, 601 N. Main St., Mount Prospect. Free; $5 cover after 7 p.m. (847) 219-3898 or 56musicfix.org.

Symphonic greetings

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra teams up with the Elgin Master Chorale, Midwest Dance Collective and soprano Catalina Cuervo for the classical holiday concert "Sounds of the Season" this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $35-$55. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9

Living pageant

Actors, musicians and families work together to present Live Nativity Performances at the Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 10 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Free admission, but donations requested. (847) 437-5897 or holyspiritegv.org. 4 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8

Naughty or nice?

Have you been nice or naughty this year? Find out when German holiday folklore icons St. Nicholas and his devilish companion Krampus visit Hofbräuhaus in Rosemont from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 8-22. Bring the whole family for Hofbräuhaus Chicago's Holiday Kinderfest from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16. Kids 12 and younger can nosh on $5 meals plus take advantage of free activities such as visits with Santa, face painting, ornament decorating, magic acts and more. Adults can enjoy the special holiday lager Festbier, which will be available through December. Hofbräuhaus Chicago is located at 5500 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 671-BREW (2739) or hofbrauhauschicago.com.

Lucky Boys at 21

West suburban-born Lucky Boys Confusion rocks its way to drinking age with its "Twenty One" show at Chicago's House of Blues. The band had fans vote from the entire catalog on the set list for the night, so prepare to see some of your faves and some deep cuts. (I can't remember the last time I saw "Arizona Stand" on stage.) Fellow local artists Releaser, Parker and The Cold Mourning will be on hand to celebrate along with the Boys. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. Sold out, but tickets are available through verified resellers. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

Lights in motion

Tickets are scarce to catch the touring Lightwire Theater and its seasonal show "A Very Electric Christmas" on Saturday at Fermilab's Ramsey Auditorium, Wilson and Kirk Roads, Batavia. $29; $15 for kids ages and under. (630) 840-2787 or events.fnal.gov/arts-lecture-series. 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8

Toys for Tots party

Skeleton Key Brewery is hosting a night of music, food, beer and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, all for a good cause: Toys for Tots. Bring an unwrapped toy or give a $5 donation to get a raffle ticket. Headliners include Jimmy Steinkraus, David Rokos and Owl Meets Rabbit starting at 7 p.m. Hungry? The Roaming Hog will be serving bites from 5 to 9 p.m. Buy a pint starting at 7 p.m. and $1 from each one sold will go to Toys for Tots. Skeleton Key is at 8102 Lemont Road, Suite 300, Woodridge, (630) 395-9033 or skeletonkeybrewery.com.

Elfin delight

Channel your inner elf at Highwood's inaugural Elf Invasion Pub Crawl from 7 to midnight Saturday, Dec. 8. Start at 210 Live, 210 Green Bay Road, at 7 p.m. and enjoy music from Josh Ronen and specials such as $5 small plates, $10 elf mules and $5 candy cane shots. Head to The Humble Pub, 336 Green Bay Road, at 8 p.m. for music from The Westerlees and complimentary Wisconsin beer cheese with pretzels and flavored popcorn. Next up is The Toadstool Pub & Marco's Northside Grill, 327 Waukegan Ave., for 25 percent off all appetizers and music from Zydeco Voodoo from 9 to 10 p.m. At 10 p.m., stop at Teddy O'Brian's, 432 Sheridan Road, for $4 sloppy joes with chips and music from Hot for Teacher. Last up is The Wooden Nickel, 444 Lakeview Ave., at 11 p.m. DJ/Karaoke with Tony Gogo will keep the party going. Late-night munchies include $5 mac and cheese stuffed bratwurst with chips. It costs $20 and includes a commemorative Elf Invasion Pub Crawl glass to use at each venue and five raffle tickets. Registration is required. For details, see celebratehighwood.org/elf-invasion-pub-crawl/.

Bringing the Jingle

Rosemont has a gift for Shawn Mendes fans with two big shows this week: the B96 Jingle Bash Saturday, Dec. 8, and the 103.5 Kiss-FM's Jingle Ball Wednesday, Dec. 12. Saturday's Jingle Bash features Mendes, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Why Don't We, Lauv and Mike Posner. Wednesday's Jingle Ball brings Mendes, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter. Treat yourself and someone you love to some great pop for the holidays. B96 Jingle Bash is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8; tickets start at $70. 103.5 Kiss FM's Jingle Ball is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12; $30. At the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. (800) 745-3000 or rosemont.com/allstate/events.

Eve 6: Heart still in a blender?

In 1998, Eve 6 rolled from So Cal onto the national scene with a self-titled album crammed full of a high-schooler's breakup revenge fantasies and a little hit called "Inside Out." Twenty years later, the pop-rock band is back, celebrating the anniversary of its first album with a tour stop in Chicago. Relive those days as the band is joined by alt-popster Party Nails and indie-pop artist Somme. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $26-$28. (773) 549-4140 or metrochicago.com.

Comedy veteran

Catch local comedian Richard Laible draw from his history with The Second City, iO Chicago and The Annoyance Theatre when he performs standup this weekend at the Comedy Shrine, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. $20 plus a two-item purchase. (630) 585-0300 or comedyshrine.com. 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8

Holiday songs

The Fox Valley Philharmonic Orchestra and the Aurora Community Chorale team up for a "Celtic Christmas Concert" featuring folk songs and selections from Joseph Martin's "Tapestry of Light" at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 420 W. Downer Place, Aurora. Free. (708) 579-2878 or fvacademy.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9

Opera holiday

Classical singers Murna Hansemann, Rise Jones, Solange Sior and Franco Martorana join with the Salvation Army Brass Ensemble for a "Night of Christmas Music" at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 1565 Larkin Ave., Elgin. Free admission, but donations appreciated. (847) 742-6431 or soireelyrique.org. 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9

Concert highlights

Halfway to AMB Fest Day 2, featuring Disturbance of the Peace, Ticking Time Bomb, 3 Posers, Shokker, Double Triple Quadruple, Convoy, The Air Potatoes, Saint Tragedy, Megan Pennington, Boneshaker, DKeyz, Canvus and more: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $10-$12. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com.

Lucky Boys Confusion "Twenty One" with Releaser, Parker, The Cold Mourning: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. Sold out, but tickets are available through verified resellers. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

McHenry County Youth Orchestra presents "Cool Yule": 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $10-$20. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

Manchester Orchestra, The Front Bottoms: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $49. (773) 561-9500 or aragonballroom.org.

A Rock & Roll Christmas Journey with Journey Recaptured, Trans Infinity Orchestra, and Infinity: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $10-$20. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Enuff Z'nuff, The Midnight Devils, Take the Reins: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Live Wire Lounge, 3394 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 756-5363 or events.wamilive.com.

Hairbanger's Ball: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $8. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

New House, The Fundamental Kink, Bardo: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Reggies Music Joint, 2109 S. State St., Chicago. $7-$10. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

Modern Day Romeos: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $8. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Twenty Over: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Lamplighter Inn, 60 N. Bothwell St., Palatine. $3. (847) 991-2420 or lamplighters.com.

Halfway to AMB Fest Day 3, featuring Eve to Adam, Superbob, Dark Sun, Foreigner & Co., Trigger Happy and the Lorrie Kountz Band: Noon Sunday, Dec. 9, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $10-$12. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com.

Sing-Along Messiah: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $20. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

Born of Osiris: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $18. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Scotty McCreery "Seasons Change Tour" with Jimmie Allen, Heather Morgan: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $32.50-$35. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Muse, Jungle and Barns Courtney: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $78. (773) 561-9500 or aragonballroom.org.

The Weepies "Holiday Acoustic Duo Tour": 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. $32-$35. (773) 929-1322 or parkwestchicago.com.

Summer Wars, Never Loved, Action/Adventure, Latenightsinmycar.: 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Pentatonix "The Christmas Is Here! Tour": 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, and Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Tickets start at $33. (847) 671-5100 or rosemont.com/theatre/events.

Tony Orlando and Dawn "A Christmas Reunion": 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59-$125. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

The Grateful String Band: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $6-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Greta Van Fleet: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $62. (773) 561-9500 or aragonballroom.org.

Safe Bet, Northbound, Movies About Animals, Fredo Disco: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

John Legend's "A Legendary Christmas Tour": 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Civic Opera House, 20 N. Upper Wacker Dr., Chicago. $45-$250. (800) 745-3000 or lyricopera.org.

The Lawrence Arms Fourth Annual War On X-Mas "Shameless Capitalism" with A Wilhelm Scream, Canadian Rifle: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $27. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

Fight the Fury, Qualia, Ignescent, Love Lay Silent: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at The Forge, 22 W. Cass St., Joliet. $15-$30. (815) 280-5246 or theforgelive.com.

Stinking Lizaveta, Bruce Lamont: 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$12. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

