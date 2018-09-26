What we're watching today: Soulful singer shocks 'The Voice' judges with B.B. King cover
Updated 9/26/2018 1:15 PM
What makes judge Jennifer Hudson throw her shoe on "The Voice"? Soulful singer Michael Lee does! Watch his rendition of B.B. King's "The Thrill is Gone" and see if you have the same reaction.
