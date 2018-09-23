Weekend picks: Toy soldier show marches into Schaumburg

hello

The 2018 Chicago Toy Soldier Show is at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg. Daily Herald File Photo

Military miniatures

Collectors and military history buffs can meet fellow enthusiasts and see what vendors have on sale as part of the 2018 Chicago Toy Soldier Show on Sunday at the Hyatt Regency, 1800 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg. $10; kids ages 12 and under admitted free. (847) 567-5355 or chicagotoysoldiershow.com. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23

Tasty to the core

Sample a mix of tasty treats while enjoying music and carnival attractions at the Long Grove Apple Fest at 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. $5; kids 12 and younger admitted free. (847) 634-0888 or longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23

Euro zone

Get a sample of overseas culture with the return of the Passport Europe Festival. Hear bands playing Spanish flamenco or Italian jazz, or watch dances from Ireland, Greece and other nations this weekend at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $15; $13 seniors; $10 kids ages 2-17. (630) 986-0074 or mortonarb.org. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23

Doggy day

Bring your leashed canines to participate in races, pet blessings and more for the 10th annual Dog-tober Fest at Deicke Park, 12015 Mill St., Huntley. Free admission. huntleydogtoberfest.com. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23

Oartoberfest

Broken Oar fetes Oktoberfest with its three-day Oartoberfest celebration through Sunday, Sept. 23, featuring German food, beer, live bands and more. Music includes Modern Day Romeos at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The fun starts at 2 p.m. Sunday. Broken Oar is at 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468 or brokenoar.com/.

'Bio-dome' dude

Catch up with Pauly Shore ("Encino Man," "Son in Law") when the actor and comedian performs a special standup set tonight at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.