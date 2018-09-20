Concerts: Henry Rollins, J. Cole, Bay City Rollers take stages this week

hello

Henry Rollins brings his "Travel Slideshow Tour" for two nights at Chicago's Thalia Hall Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 24-25. Associated Press

Hozier & Hudson Taylor: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. $45. rivieratheatre.com.

Ozzy Osbourne and Stone Sour: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $35-$748. (800) 854-2196 or amphitheatretinleypark.com.

Georgia Rae Family Band: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $15-$20. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

DJ noDJ, The Ars Nova, Greg Corner, Dylan Dunlap: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $10-$20. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

EGi., Steady Flow: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $12-$15. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Rat Salad, Physical Graffiti: 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

School of Rock Glen Ellyn Summer Season Show: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$12. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

20 Spot at the Racin' tailgate benefit for breast cancer awareness: 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Dirt Oval Route 66 Raceway, 500 Speedway Blvd., Joliet. $17-$27; $5 for parking. dirtoval66.com.

Kid Rock and Brantley Gilbert: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $24-$752. (800) 854-2196 or amphitheatretinleypark.com.

Bad Ass Art & Music Show featuring Bullet to the Heart, Alice Sweet Alice, Dead Harvest and Zammis: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Q Bar Darien, 8109 S. Cass Ave., Darien. $10-$15. qbardarien.com.

Loose Cannons, Pop Machine, Mind Over Matter: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Chicago Loop Sports Bar & Grill, 7 W. Streamwood Blvd., Streamwood. $7. (630) 830-2565 or chicago-loop.com.

J. Cole "KOD Tour": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $49.50-$149.50; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Tommy James & The Shondells: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

The The, Agnes Obel: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. $55. rivieratheatre.com.

Macabre, The Skull, Whut?, Gloryhole Guillotine: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $15-$18. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Slaughter Party, Johnny Automatic, Imbecile Missile, Amsedel: 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Rock Candy: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $8. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Bay City Rollers: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Henry Rollins "Travel Slideshow Tour": 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $28-$155. (312) 526-3851 or thaliahallchicago.com.

Law of Keanu, Welcome to Jonestown, Lust Detector, The Isolated Brigade: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at LiveWire Lounge, 3394 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $5. (773) 756-5363 or livewire.do312.com.

Henry Rollins "Travel Slideshow Tour": 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $28-$155. (312) 526-3851 or thaliahallchicago.com.

Shakey Graves, The Wild Reeds "The Tour X9 World Tour": 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. $30-$35. rivieratheatre.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.