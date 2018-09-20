Concerts: Henry Rollins, J. Cole, Bay City Rollers take stages this week
Hozier & Hudson Taylor: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. $45. rivieratheatre.com.
Ozzy Osbourne and Stone Sour: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $35-$748. (800) 854-2196 or amphitheatretinleypark.com.
Georgia Rae Family Band: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $15-$20. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.
DJ noDJ, The Ars Nova, Greg Corner, Dylan Dunlap: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $10-$20. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.
EGi., Steady Flow: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $12-$15. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.
Rat Salad, Physical Graffiti: 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.
School of Rock Glen Ellyn Summer Season Show: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$12. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.
20 Spot at the Racin' tailgate benefit for breast cancer awareness: 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Dirt Oval Route 66 Raceway, 500 Speedway Blvd., Joliet. $17-$27; $5 for parking. dirtoval66.com.
Kid Rock and Brantley Gilbert: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $24-$752. (800) 854-2196 or amphitheatretinleypark.com.
Bad Ass Art & Music Show featuring Bullet to the Heart, Alice Sweet Alice, Dead Harvest and Zammis: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Q Bar Darien, 8109 S. Cass Ave., Darien. $10-$15. qbardarien.com.
Loose Cannons, Pop Machine, Mind Over Matter: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Chicago Loop Sports Bar & Grill, 7 W. Streamwood Blvd., Streamwood. $7. (630) 830-2565 or chicago-loop.com.
J. Cole "KOD Tour": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $49.50-$149.50; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
Tommy James & The Shondells: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.
The The, Agnes Obel: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. $55. rivieratheatre.com.
Macabre, The Skull, Whut?, Gloryhole Guillotine: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $15-$18. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.
Slaughter Party, Johnny Automatic, Imbecile Missile, Amsedel: 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.
Rock Candy: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $8. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.
Bay City Rollers: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.
Henry Rollins "Travel Slideshow Tour": 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $28-$155. (312) 526-3851 or thaliahallchicago.com.
Law of Keanu, Welcome to Jonestown, Lust Detector, The Isolated Brigade: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at LiveWire Lounge, 3394 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $5. (773) 756-5363 or livewire.do312.com.
Henry Rollins "Travel Slideshow Tour": 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $28-$155. (312) 526-3851 or thaliahallchicago.com.
Shakey Graves, The Wild Reeds "The Tour X9 World Tour": 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. $30-$35. rivieratheatre.com.
• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.