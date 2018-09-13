10 hot tickets: Cher, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Melissa Etheridge on sale this weekend

hello

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Tour" to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont at 3 and 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28. Courtesy of Mark Weiss

Cher brings her "Here We Go Again Tour" to the United Center in Chicago on Friday, Feb. 8. Associated Press, 2018

Jonathan Pie: 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago: comedy. $39.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

"Cornerstones of Rock" with The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik, The Buckinghams, The Cryan' Shames, New Colony Six, The Shadow of Knight: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan: rock. $28-$48. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

"The Colors of Christmas" with Peabo Bryson, Taylor Dayne, Jon Secada, Deniece Williams: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan: R&B/pop/holiday music. $48-$68. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

Melissa Etheridge -- "The Rock Show": 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan: rock. $48.50-$75.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2018 -- "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Tour": 3 and 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont: pop/rock. $47.50-$79.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com.

Greensky Bluegrass: 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Dec. 28 to 30, and 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago: bluegrass. $32.50; $55 on Dec. 31. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Randy Bachman -- "Every Song Tells a Story Tour": 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 24 and 25, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: rock. $58-$75. On sale now. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Cher -- "Here We Go Again Tour" with Nile Rodgers & CHIC: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago: pop/rock. $47.95-$167.95; $400-$650 VIP packages. On sale noon Friday, Sept. 14. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com.

"A Bowie Celebration -- The David Bowie Alumni Tour" featuring Mike Garson, Earl Slick, Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas, Bernard Fowler, Corey Glover, Lee John: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: rock tribute. $36. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Amos Lee, Ethan Grushka: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: folk/rock. $33.50-$98.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14. (800) 745-3000 of thechicagotheatre.com.

-- Scott C. Morgan