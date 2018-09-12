5 things to do for $5 (or less) this week in the suburbs

hello

Shemekia Copeland performs as part of Oaktoberfest in Oak Park on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Concert by Copeland

Shemekia Copeland performs her blues and Americana album "America's Child" as part of Oaktoberfest, a weekend celebration in downtown Oak Park at the intersection of Marion Street and North Boulevard. Free admission. (708) 383-4145 or oaktoberfest.net. Festival from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15; Copeland performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15

Winged celebration

The McHenry County Audubon Society celebrates World Bird Day with avian games, tours, displays and more at McHenry Dam in Moraine Hills State Park, 1510 S. River Road, McHenry. Free. (815) 385-1624 or dnr.illinois.gov/Parks/Pages/MoraineHills.aspx. Noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15

Abode ideals

Get design ideas, meet with contractors or do price comparisons for your renovation projects at the Home Building and Remodeling Show this weekend at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Free. (630) 468-2237 or lcfair.com or homeshowevent.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15-16

"How to Train Your Dragon" is screened outdoors as part of the 2018 Block Party at the Gorton Community Center in Lake Forest on Saturday, Sept. 15. - Courtesy of DreamWorks

Catch an outdoor screening of DreamWorks' 2010 animated film "How to Train Your Dragon" as part of the 2018 Block Party at the Gorton Community Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Free. (847) 234-6060 or gortoncenter.org. 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15

Free museums

Now that Chicago's high summer tourist season is cooling down, a few of the Windy City's top museums are offering free admission days this month.

• The Adler Planetarium, 1300 S. Lake Shore Drive, offers free admission until Sunday, Sept. 16, and on select days through the end of the year. (312) 922-7827 or adlerplanetarium.org.

• The Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, offers free admission Monday through Thursday, Sept. 17-20 and Sept. 24-27. (773) 684-1414 or msichicago.org.

• The Shedd Aquarium, 1200 S. Lake Shore Drive, offers free admission through Sunday, Sept. 30. (312) 939-2438 or sheddaquarium.org.