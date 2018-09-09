Weekend picks: Grab a torch and head to Minefaire

Expect fans to dress up in pixilated costumes for Minefaire: The Ultimate Minecraft Experience at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center this weekend. Associated Press, 2015

Digital daring

Minefaire: The Ultimate Minecraft Experience is a convention for all of the gamers who love living in their custom online world. It's at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $45-$69 day pass. (847) 303-4100 or minefaire.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9

Divine vines

The Festival of the Vine features wine tastings, Flavor Fare featuring bites from local restaurants, live music, demonstrations, a wine and chocolate tasting event, an arts and crafts show, trolley and horse carriage rides and more. The festival is centralized at Fourth and State streets, Geneva. Free admission; tickets cost $1 each (food items cost 2-7 tickets; wine costs 5-16 tickets a glass). genevachamber.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9

Art outdoors

The 8th Annual Mundelein Arts Festival features works by 45 juried artists, plus lots of music, food and more this weekend at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Free. (847) 970-9235 or mundeleincommunityconnection.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9

Gallery shows

Two new art exhibitions, "David Wallace Haskins: Polarity" and "The Figure and the Chicago Imagists," open Saturday at the Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst. $12; $10 seniors; free for students and kids 18 and younger. (630) 834-0202 or elmhurstartmuseum.org. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; from Saturday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Jan. 13

Pig roast & football

Sounds like a party: The new Timothy O'Toole's Pub in Lake Villa is hosting a Countdown to Kickoff Parking Lot Party & Grand Opening Celebration Friday through Sunday, Sept. 7-9. On Sunday, the first 50 customers will receive free appetizers and Bears swag ahead of the Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers NFL season opener, which will be shown on 30 big-screen TVs. Stick around for the pig roast buffet starting at 3 p.m. Fill up on smoked pork, smoked turkey, coleslaw, baked beans and potato salad for $12. The Gina Gonzalez Band will be headlining the event. Timothy O'Toole's Pub Lake Villa is at 10 W. Grand Ave., (847) 979-0600 or timothyotooles.com/lake-villa.

Da Bears!

Gather together to see the Chicago Bears Season Opener against the Green Bay Packers on the big screen Sunday the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Take advantage of food and drink specials. Free admission. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7:30 Sunday, Sept. 9

Concert highlights

• Rare Earth: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$59. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $30. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Fairview, Like Language, Pete Ford: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Fitz's Spare Keys, 119 N. York St., Elmhurst. $10. (630) 379-5007 or fitzssparekeys.com.

• Bronze Radio Return, Elk Walking: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $17-$20. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

• The Way Down Wanderers, The Mighty Pines: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $15-$25. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

• Shades Of Indigo, The Dead Seahorses, The Radiations, Nick Sky: 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Burlington Bar, 3425 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. (773) 384-3243 or theburlingtonbar.com.

• VoiceBox with Cathy Richardson: 8 p.m. at Tuesday, Sept. 11, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Silver Age, The Flips, romancer, The Moose: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Axes of Evil: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Free. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Scott Ligon's All-Star Freakout!: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Sufferer, Kaonashi, Late., When We Was Kids: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $13-$15. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Glenn Hughes plays Deep Purple: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Blues Beatles: 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $12-$15. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

