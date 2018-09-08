Weekend picks: Tony, Antonia Bennett share Ravinia stage

Tony Bennett and his daughter, Antonia, return Saturday, Sept. 8, to perform at Ravinia in Highland Park. Associated Press, 2018

Father & daughter

Grammy Award-winning singer Tony Bennett returns to share the stage once again with his daughter, Antonia Bennett, at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $123-$153 pavilion seating; $46-$51 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8

Colonial conflict

Learn about the military angle to the founding of the United States of America with a special Revolutionary War Re-enactment. The historical event features mock battles and displays about life in the 18th century at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Free, but parking is $10. (630) 668-5161 or cantigny.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8

Divine vines

The Festival of the Vine features wine tastings, Flavor Fare featuring bites from local restaurants, live music, demonstrations, a wine and chocolate tasting event, an arts and crafts show, trolley and horse carriage rides and more. The festival is centralized at Fourth and State streets, Geneva. Free admission; tickets cost $1 each (food items cost 2-7 tickets; wine costs 5-16 tickets a glass). genevachamber.com. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7-8, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9

Digital daring

Minefaire: The Ultimate Minecraft Experience is a convention for all of the gamers who love living in their custom online world. It's at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $45-$69 day pass. (847) 303-4100 or minefaire.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8-9

Art outdoors

The 8th Annual Mundelein Arts Festival features works by 45 juried artists, plus lots of music, food and more this weekend at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Free. (847) 970-9235 or mundeleincommunityconnection.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8-9

Gallery shows

Two new art exhibitions, "David Wallace Haskins: Polarity" and "The Figure and the Chicago Imagists," open Saturday at the Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst. $12; $10 seniors; free for students and kids 18 and younger. (630) 834-0202 or elmhurstartmuseum.org. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; from Saturday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Jan. 13

Up and away

Marvel at the daring flying feats of brave pilots at the Northern Illinois Airshow: Wings Over Waukegan. See antique aircraft displays and more at the Waukegan National Airport, 2882 W. Plane Rest Drive, Waukegan. $15; free for kids 12 and younger and veterans. (847) 244-0055 or northernillinoisairshow.com. Gates open at 9:30 a.m.; air show at noon Saturday, Sept. 8

'Street' sounds

See 2018 Suburban Chicago's Got Talent top 10 finalists Seasalt, Johnny Don't, Leo Sclamberg and Shannon Nugent perform before headliner 7th heaven at Street Fest at Randhurst Village, 1 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect. Free admission. (847) 259-0500 or randhurstvillage.com. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8

Bears spirit

Kick off football season when Palatine indie-popsters Ember Oceans bring a fun and funky vibe to the 2018 Miller Lite Chicago Bears Block Party along with The Punch, Bifunkal, ESSO, the Senn Alan Band, a DJ set by Emo vs. Pop Punk and national headliner Atlas Genius. The free party in Logan Square will also feature drum line performances, graffiti art, interactive football activities, food, drinks and photo ops. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in Logan Square, along Milwaukee Avenue between Spaulding and Kedzie, Chicago. Free. More info at chicagobears.com.

Pig roast & football

Sounds like a party: The new Timothy O'Toole's Pub in Lake Villa is hosting a Countdown to Kickoff Parking Lot Party & Grand Opening Celebration Friday through Sunday, Sept. 7-9. On Sunday, the first 50 customers will receive free appetizers and Bears swag ahead of the Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers NFL season opener, which will be shown on 30 big-screen TVs. Stick around for the pig roast buffet starting at 3 p.m. Fill up on smoked pork, smoked turkey, coleslaw, baked beans and potato salad for $12. The Gina Gonzalez Band will be headlining the event. Timothy O'Toole's Pub Lake Villa is at 10 W. Grand Ave., (847) 979-0600 or timothyotooles.com/lake-villa.

Mobile eats

More than 30 food trucks are a part of McHenry County Living's "Truck Off: Food Truck Fest." Bring your appetite on Saturday to the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. $5 early admission at 4 p.m.; free admission after 5 p.m. (815) 900-8522 or mchenrycountyliving.com. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8

Hope for the Day

Rising Star Concert Promotions presents the Stop the Insanity Part 4 Anti Bullying/Suicide Awareness Show at RocHaus in West Dundee. The show -- featuring Second Season, Invictus, The Arsonist on my Six and When the Sun Sets -- will raise funds to benefit Hope for the Day, an outreach and mental health education organization founded here in Chicago. 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $10-$15. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

FOB at Wrigley

The Wilmette-born punk-influenced rockers Fall Out Boy have been out touring in support of this year's release "M A N I A," but the band returns for a homecoming show at Wrigley Field this weekend. Chicago's own Rise Against and Ohio rapper Machine Gun Kelly join them at the plate. "I grew up going to games with my dad at Wrigley," says Pete Wentz, bassist for the band. "This stadium contains so much magic from being a kid." Read our interview with Wentz at dailyherald.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago. $30.50-$90.50. mlb.com.

Da Bears!

Gather together to see the Chicago Bears Season Opener against the Green Bay Packers on the big screen Sunday the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Take advantage of food and drink specials. Free admission. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7:30 Sunday, Sept. 9

Concert highlights

• Lance: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $12-$15. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Stop The Insanity Part 4 benefit for Hope for the Day featuring Second Season, Invictus, The Arsonist on my Six, When the Sun Sets: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $10-$15. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

• Counting Crows, Live: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $19. amphitheatertinleypark.com.

• Grain of Sand, Blacklist Regulars, Marwood's Fall, Doctor Death Crush: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

• Warm Thoughts (of Touche Amore), Hi Ho, Fredo Disco, Mollow: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Childish Gambino, Rae Sremmurd: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $79-$129. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com.

• From the Start, Blumenkohl, Debello: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Tivoli Bowl, 938 Warren Ave., Downers Grove. Free. (630) 969-0660 or tivolibowl.com.

• Stryper, KIX: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$79. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• JC Brooks Band, Phillip-Michael Scales: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $18-$28. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

• Tony Bennett with Antonia Bennett: 8:30 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Saturday, Sept. 8, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $46-$153. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Terrapin Flyer: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Maiden Chicago and Black Market Grenades: 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Boy Band Review: 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $7. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• Rare Earth: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$59. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $30. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Fairview, Like Language, Pete Ford: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Fitz's Spare Keys, 119 N. York St., Elmhurst. $10. (630) 379-5007 or fitzssparekeys.com.

• Bronze Radio Return, Elk Walking: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $17-$20. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

• The Way Down Wanderers, The Mighty Pines: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $15-$25. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

• Shades Of Indigo, The Dead Seahorses, The Radiations, Nick Sky: 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Burlington Bar, 3425 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. (773) 384-3243 or theburlingtonbar.com.

• VoiceBox with Cathy Richardson: 8 p.m. at Tuesday, Sept. 11, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Silver Age, The Flips, romancer, The Moose: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Axes of Evil: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Free. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Scott Ligon's All-Star Freakout!: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Sufferer, Kaonashi, Late., When We Was Kids: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $13-$15. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Glenn Hughes plays Deep Purple: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Blues Beatles: 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $12-$15. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

