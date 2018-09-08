Seven questions to ask before having surgery

Be sure to ask questions prior to surgery. Insist on and practice good communication with your doctor. Thinkstock photo

Having a surgical procedure, no matter how minor, is a significant health event. While many factors are beyond a patient's control, there are steps you can take to help ensure a positive outcome.

For starters, educate yourself -- after all, it's your body. Be prepared to follow your doctor's advice, before and after. Insist on (and practice) good communication with your providers. In short, make sure you know the answers to these seven essential questions.

1. What are the risks and benefits?

Make sure you have a detailed understanding of what the surgery entails, what complications may occur and why it makes sense for you to have this procedure now. Ask your doctor, but do your outside research, too.

2. What is my surgeon's level of experience?

You have a right to know how many of these particular surgeries your doctor has performed, as well as what his/her infection rate is. It's important to know you're in experienced hands.

3. Do I need to stop taking routine medications?

You may need to stop taking your daily medications in advance of surgery -- especially if you take blood thinners, including aspirin. Review your medications with your doctor and establish stop dates, if needed. If you're at high risk of blood clots, ask how prevention will be handled postoperatively.

4. Do I really need to take preoperative antibiotics?

Some surgeons routinely prescribe preoperative antibiotics to prevent wound infection, but ask if it makes sense for you.

There are downsides. For example, these antibiotics may increase your risk for acquiring infections such as clostridium difficile, a dangerous bowel infection that can lead to rapid dehydration days after a patient goes home.

5. Who'll be keeping my family informed during my surgery?

Waiting for a loved one to come out of surgery is nerve-wracking.

Find out who will be updating your family and how it works (for example, some hospitals have nurses keep families in the loop, whether things are on schedule or delayed).

Also, find out how long your surgery typically takes, so your loved ones have realistic expectations.

6. Who will be attending to my post-op care?

Some surgeons delegate patients' postoperative care to their assistants. You have a right to know what to expect upfront and to express your preference.

7. What will my post-op care look like?

It's important to know exactly what your course of postoperative care will be, so you can set yourself up to follow your doctor's instructions to the letter.

Ask if there are things you can do to speed your recovery, such as diet and exercise.

Finally, before the big day, make sure your health care and estate power of attorney forms are up-to-date.

You'll all rest easier knowing that, in the event of unforeseen complications, your chosen advocate is ready to handle decision-making and financial arrangements on your behalf.

It's wise to have your Plan B in place, while anticipating a smooth, successful surgery.

• Teri Dreher, RN, CCRN, iRNPA, BCPA, is an award-winning RN patient advocate and a pioneer in the growing field of private patient advocacy. A critical care nurse for more than 30 years, today she is owner/founder of NShore Patient Advocates, the largest advocacy company in the Chicago area. She was awarded her industry's highest honor, The APHA H. Kenneth Schueler Patient Advocacy Compass Award, in 2015. She is among the first in her industry to earn the credential of Board Certified Patient Advocate (BCPA). Her 2016 book, "Patient Advocacy Matters," is now in its second printing.