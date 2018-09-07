 
Entertainment

What we're watching today: Nike's 'Dream Crazy' commercial

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 9/7/2018 10:48 AM
hello
  • What We're Watching logo

    What We're Watching logo

You're probably aware of the controversy surrounding Nike's use of Colin Kaepernick in their new ad campaign, but have you see the commercial? Have a look and let us know what you think.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 