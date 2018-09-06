Riot Fest is happening, but without Blink-182

Mark Hoppus and Blink-182 have canceled their headlining gig at next week's Riot Fest in Chicago. Associated Press

After weeks of silence and rumors, the organizers of Riot Fest confirmed Thursday that the annual three-day music festival will happen as planned next week in Chicago's Douglas Park -- but Blink-182 will no longer be performing.

The iconic pop-punk band has canceled its tour "due to health," according to the Riot Fest Twitter account. The same tweet announced three new bands joining the dozens of acts already pegged for the Sept. 14-16 festival: alt-rock legends Weezer, hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, and Riot Fest stalwarts Taking Back Sunday.

Three-day passes for Riot Fest have been on sale for most of the year, but single-day tickets -- and daily schedules -- were still not available as late as Thursday night, just over a week before the festival is slated to begin. Riot Fest's Twitter account is promising more announcements at 10 a.m. Friday.

This year's bill boasts Beck, Elvis Costello, Incubus, Blondie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion and many more. Visit riotfest.org for more information.