Festivals: Elgin Fringe, Festival of the Vine, Bartlett Heritage Days & more

Living-history actors take part in the Revolutionary War Re-enactment this weekend at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Courtesy of Cantigny Park

This weekend

Elgin Fringe Festival: Friday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 16, at various locations in downtown Elgin. Dance, comedy, drama and music in cafes, theaters, storefronts and a variety of other locations. Visual art opening reception is Friday, Sept. 7, and Family Fringe is Sunday, Sept. 8. Festival buttons ($3) are required for entrance to the festival and shows. Shows are either free, $5 or $10. Purchase tickets in advance at www.elginfringefestival.com.

ArtsFest-St. Charles: Through Sunday, Sept. 16, in venues around St. Charles. The eighth annual event, sponsored by the St. Charles Arts Council and the St. Charles Park District, features multiple artistic disciplines in venues all over the city. The new Gallery Crawl includes 11 art galleries/exhibitions operating during the event, including the latest ArtsFest Pop-Up Gallery and the Norris Cultural Arts Center's signature "Vicinity Show," as well as the park district's sculpture exhibition. Some fees apply. www.stcharlesartscouncil.org/artsfest/ or www.facebook.com/stcharlesartscouncil/.

Lincoln Funeral Car in Antioch: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Sept. 9, at 900 Skidmore St., Antioch. Re-creation of the original Lincoln Funeral Car. Includes historical re-enactors and other programs. $5. antiochchamber.org.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2017 Festival of the Vine returns to Geneva this weekend with food options and more.

Festival of the Vine: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7-8, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, around Fourth and State streets, Geneva. Taste the autumn bounty by Geneva restaurateurs, plus enjoy wine tastings, demonstrations, music, and free trolley and horse carriage rides. Arts and crafts show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on Campbell Street and the courthouse lawn. Free admission. www.genevachamber.com.

Rock the Block Party: 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Elmhurst City Centre, 147 N. York, Elmhurst. Party starts Friday with five bands. Saturday starts at 11 a.m. with a family fun area and continues later with more bands. Free. www.elmhurstcitycentre.com.

Winfield Good Old Days: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Beecher Avenue and Church Road, Winfield. Bags tournament, carnival rides, games, kids' activities, a craft show, a beer tent, vendors, a petting zoo, parade at 1 p.m. Sunday and more. Music from The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Smokin Gunz at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Triangle Green at 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. www.westerndupagechamber.com.

Hoffman Estates Platzkonzert Germanfest: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7; 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. The 13th annual fest is an open-air celebration of German culture, with food, music and more. Free. hoffmanestates.org/platz.

Itasca's Oktoberfest: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, and 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, on Orchard Street, in front of the Metra station, Itasca. Fest includes German food and bands. Purchase German hats for $2 to benefit Itasca charities. Free admission. www.itasca.com.

Meadows' Cruise Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. All types of classic cars, with prizes, food and music. Free admission. www.meadowsfamily.org.

Windy City Wine Festival: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, and 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Buckingham Fountain, 301 S. Columbus Drive, Chicago. The two-day festival features more than 200 different wine samplings, music and a variety of food vendors. Tasting packages start at $45 in advance and $50 at the door. Designated Driver ticket is $15. windycitywinefestival.com.

LVCC Fiestas Patrias Festival: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, and 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8-9, at 4400 W. 26th St., Chicago. Music, food, carnival rides and more. The fest is the end location of the Mexican Independence Day Parade, which steps off at noon Sunday. business.littlevillagechamber.org.

DarienFest: 5:45 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7; 1 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8; and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Darien Community Park, 7100 Clarendon Hills Road, Darien. Food, music, a carnival, a business expo, a car show, Miss Darien contest and dancing entertainment. Free. www.darienchamber.com.

St. Charles Jazz Weekend: Performances start at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8; and 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at various venues in St. Charles. Features music, literature and arts programming. Free. downtownstcharles.org.

MainStreet Libertyville's First Friday: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, on Main Street in downtown Libertyville. Music, refreshments while shopping, special discounts and more. Parking is free in the parking garage by Lake Street/Brainerd Avenue and the new Church Street parking garage behind Mickey Finn's. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2016 Jim Stulga, of Downers Grove, a member of "The Wheel Men" organization, rides a high wheels bicycle during the 2016 Bartlett Heritage Days.

Bartlett Heritage Days: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Oak and Bartlett roads, 200 W. Bartlett Ave., Bartlett. Family-friendly event features Pet Adoption in the Park, Bartlett Bazaar loaded with local vendors, food, Kids Fest at Banbury Fair, Town Center stage featuring 7 DEEZ, O'Hare's Pub beer garden, classic car show, historic trolley rides, miniature golf and more. Check website for event locations. Free. www.bartlettheritagedays.com.

Friday's Rock! & Roll in Meadows: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Kimball Hill Park, behind Jewel Shopping Center, Rolling Meadows. Features live music from Centerfold and food trucks. Bring a lawn chair and a picnic basket. Free. www.ci.rolling-meadows.il.us/676/Fridays-Rock-Roll-in-Meadows.

Historic Elgin House Tour: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at locations throughout Elgin. The 37th annual house tour will feature the Spring/Douglas neighborhood. Tickets cost $20 in advance. Tickets the day of the tour are $25, or $15 for those older than 65 and younger than 13. Cash or check only. On the day of the tour, register between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday to get a tour booklet. gpaelgin.org.

Chrome and Coffee: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Iron Gate Motor Condos, 2228 Ferry Road 101, Naperville. Car show with free coffee and doughnuts. The September theme is classic, antique and Italian cars, but all makes and models are welcome. Free. Donations benefit Cal's Angels to end pediatric cancer. www.irongatemotorcondos.com.

Wings and Wheels Festival of Flight: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Fox Valley Aero Club, 3821 Karl Madsen Drive, St. Charles. The Fox Valley Aero Club and The Midwest Chapter of the Model T Ford Club will celebrate 100 years of automotive and aviation history with antique cars and radio-controlled model airplanes. There will be exhibition flights with special aircraft along with a noon air show featuring a dogfight between Snoopy and the Red Barron as well as some of the Model-T cars. $5 adults, free for kids 12 and younger. foxvalleyaero.com.

Fox Lake youth fishing derby: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. Open to all ages 16 years and younger. The derby will begin with a 30-minute fishing class. People are urged to bring their own equipment. Free. foxlake.org.

Revolutionary War Re-enactment: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8-9, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Dozens of re-enactors from the northwest Territory Alliance stage mock battles and provide a look at what life was like for soldiers and civilians in the 18th century. Free; parking is $10. cantigny.org.

2018 Law Enforcement Exhibition: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Court, Vernon Hills. Police from many villages will display vehicles and equipment. There will be police dog demonstrations. Free. www.vernonhills.org.

Hainesville's Civil War Encampment and Battle features re-enactors, both military and civilian in period garb. - Courtesy of the village of Hainesville

Hainesville's Civil War Encampment and Battle: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, on the north end of the Northbrook Sports Club property, 200 South Hainesville Road, Hainesville. Relive history as knowledgeable re-enactors, both military and civilian in period garb, re-create an American Civil War encampment and battle. Features narrated military battles between Union and Confederate forces, military and civilian bivouacs and encampments, American cricket games and instruction, period music, souvenirs and food vendors. Free. www.hainesville.org.

Autumn Art Tour: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, in McHenry County. Artists and craftsmen in Woodstock and throughout McHenry County open their studios to display and sell their work. Maps are available at Material Things Artisan Market, 103 E. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Free. www.wpbw.org/art_tour.htm.

Free Family Kite Fly: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Margreth Riemer Reservoir, Quentin Road and Wood Street, Palatine. Palatine Kiwanis present the annual free kite fly. Free kite kits will be available for the first 100 kids. www.palatineparks.org.

Elmhurst Touch-a-Truck: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 8, at Berens Park, 493 Oak Lawn Ave., Elmhurst. Kids can climb through a variety of trucks and vehicles. Free. www.epd.org.

Mundelein Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8-9, at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. The juried art festival showcases 45 fine artists who work in a variety of media, plus local musicians and food. Free admission. www.mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

Fall Family Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. Family-friendly fall activities including hayrides, pony rides, crafts, pumpkin patch and more. $9 for kids 3 and older, $5 for kids 1-3, free for kids younger than 1 and adults. caryillinois.com.

Downers Grove Fine Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8-9, on Main Street in downtown Downers Grove. 42nd annual fine arts festival features 50 artists, music, boutiques, cafes and a children's art area. Free. www.downtownddg.org.

Lakeview East Festival of the Arts: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at 3200 N. Sheffield, Chicago. The 14th annual fest showcases a wide variety of art, demonstrations by artists, music on two stages, family activities, food and a wine tent. $5 suggested gate donation. www.cityofchicago.org.

Chicago Bourbon & Barbecue Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8-9, at 2000 W. Roscoe, Chicago. Smoked meats and bourbon whiskeys take the spotlight. Features afternoon bourbon tastings, food, two music stages and more. $5 suggested gate donation; bourbon-tasting ticket packages available. www.bourbonandbbq.com.

Streetfest: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Randhurst Village, 1 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect. Beer/wine area, rides, inflatables, entertainment, food, classic cars, exhibits, demonstrations and more. Music from the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent finalists and 7th heaven. Free. www.randhurstvillage.com/events/3rd-sf.

JSVFest (Jerk, Seafood & Vegan Fest): Noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8-9, at 2400 S. State St., Chicago. The food fest features music, arts, crafts, corporate branding and more. $5 in advance, group of four costs $18, $10 at the gate. www.jsvfest.com.

Von Steuben German Day Parade: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in Roscoe Village, Chicago. Parade steps off at Lincoln Avenue and Irving Park and celebrates Baron Friedrich von Steuben, who came to this country offering his services to Gen. George Washington. Free. www.cityofchicago.org.

Mount Prospect Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Mount Prospect Train Depot, 13 E. Northwest Hwy., Mount Prospect. Classic cars and entertainment. Sponsored by the Mount Prospect Lions Club. Free. www.facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

United Fall Fest: 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd., Campton Hills. Family-oriented event featuring music, a kids' corner, food and fireworks. Free admission. www.unitedfallfest.com.

Saturday Cruise Nights: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at 7600 Barrington Road at Tower Drive, Hanover Park. Classic cars, music and more. Free. www.hpil.org.

Rock the Block: 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at 70 E. Main St., Lake Zurich. Dine, dance and discover downtown Lake Zurich. Suburban Cowboys, Breakfast Club and 7th heaven will perform. Free. lakezurich.org.

Odd Fellows Lodge 105 Three Links Car Show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Burlington Park, 401 Park St., Burlington. Held in conjunction with the Burlington Fall Fest. Dash plaques to the first 100 entrants. Awards at 2:30 p.m. for Best of Show, Mayor's Choice, Odd Fellows' Choice and more. Registration from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Entry fee is $15 at the gate; $1 off with a nonperishable food donation. Proceeds benefit Hampshire/Burlington Food Pantry and Odd Fellows Local 105 children's charities. www.threelinkscarshow.info.

Marche Français: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, on Prospect Avenue east of Emerson, Mount Prospect. Farmers market with a French twist includes French linens, jewelry, photography, children's books, one-of-a-kind finds and more. Mount Prospect Public Library Special Story time at 10 a.m. Free. mountprospectsistercities.com/events.

51st Annual Antiques & Treasures in the Field: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Deerpath Middle School, 95 W. Deerpath Road, Lake Forest. The Lake Forest Chapter of the Angel Harvey Infant Welfare Society of Chicago hosts the event behind the school. More than 50 dealers on site, including the Treasures Tent with donations from Lake Forest estates and Anna's Warehouse & Marketplace. $10 at the gate, free for kids. lakeforestantiquesale.com.

Prairie Walk: 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Garfield Farm Museum, 3N016 Garfield Road, Campton Hills. Tour the prairie with museum staff to learn about the native environment and Illinois ecosystems. Reservations are required. $6, $3 for kids. www.garfieldfarm.org.

The Chicagoland British Car Festival features more than 500 classic British cars at Harper College in Palatine Sunday, Sept. 9. -

British Car Festival: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Harper College, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. 32nd annual Chicagoland British Car Festival features more than 500 classic British cars including Aston Martin, Bentley, Range Rover, Lotus, Triumph, Mini Cooper and more. See the latest models as well as the classics. Free. www.britishcarunion.com.

Rally Day Fun Fair: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at St. Matthew United Church of Christ, 1420 S. Gables Blvd., Wheaton. Blessing of the Backpacks during 9:30 a.m. worship, followed by the Fun Fair at 10:30 a.m. Moon jump, balloons, face painting, games and prizes. Free. www.stmatthewucc.org.

Winfield Park District Duck Race: 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Lions Park, 27W626 Beecher Ave., Winfield. Compete for $2,500 or more in prizes when hundreds of rubber ducks are released in the DuPage River during Good Old Days. First place: $150 prize. Adopt a duck for $5 or flocks of five for $20. winfieldparkdistrict.com.

Scandinavian Day Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Vasa Park, 35W217 Route 31, South Elgin. 39th annual fest features traditional food of five Nordic cultures, children's games, crafts, a morning church service, free pony rides and more. Featuring entertainment by Dancing Queen: A Tribute to the Music of ABBA and local Scandinavian folk dancers and singers. Scandinavian walkway with vendors and displays. $10; free for kids 12 and younger. (847) 695-6720 or www.scandinaviandayil.com.

Septemberfest: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 675 E. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines. Food, baked goods, bingo, entertainment and activities for all ages. Free; donations accepted. www.trinitydesplaines.org.

Burlington Fall Fest: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Burlington Park, 401 Park St., Burlington. Featuring live music, Turkey Drop game to benefit the local food pantry and fire department, food booths, beer tent, 50/50 raffles, petting zoo, pony rides and more. Craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parade at noon. Donations welcome. www.vil.burlington.il.us/.

Wood Dale Harvest Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Yesterday's Farm Museum, 850 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Pony rides, petting zoo, sheep shearer and spinner, balloon artist, Civil War re-enactors, games and crafts. Free. wooddalemuseum.org.

Caboose Days: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9 and 16, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, 361 S. La Fox St., South Elgin. Ride with the conductor in the big red caboose or with the engineer in the locomotive. Fares are $5 adults; $3 for seniors 65 and older; $2 for kids 3-11; and free for kids younger than 3. All-day passes for $8. (847) 697-4676 or foxtrolley.org.

Grayslake Lions Club 55th Annual Steer Roast: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Grayslake Middle School, 440 N. Barron Blvd., Grayslake. Eat-in, takeout and drive-through meal service available. Spit-roasted beef, corn on the cob, baked potato, fresh tomatoes, rolls, dessert, coffee and milk. $14 for adults, $11 for seniors 62 and older, $7 for kids 5-11, and free for kids younger than 5. district1flions.com.

Mexican Independence Day Parade: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9. Parade starts at 26th street and California and goes to Kostner Avenue, Chicago. Ends at the LVCC Fiestas Patrias Festival. business.littlevillagechamber.org.

Chicago's Historic Route 66 Classic Car Show: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at 3800 Ogden Ave., Chicago. Show off your classic ride and see cars from the past at Chicago's classic car show devoted to Route 66. Features food, youth organizations and more than 20 trophies for participants. Show car registration is $15. Free admission. www.eventbrite.com.

Batavia's Historic Church Walk: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Batavia Depot Museum, 155 Houston St., Batavia. Tour inside five Batavia landmarks and discover the rich religious history of the city. Stops on the self-guided tour include: United Methodist Church, Calvary Episcopal Church, Congregational Church, Bethany Lutheran Church and the museum's "Gather and Praise" exhibit. Tickets, which cost $15, are available online or at the venues listed. www.bataviahistoricalsociety.org.

Evanston Streets Alive featuring the Green Living Festival: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, on Main Street from Florence to Chicago Avenue, Evanston. The festival provides a venue for businesses and other organizations to present green products, services and ideas that can help attendees lead more sustainable lives. Free admission. www.cityofevanston.org.

Rootsfest: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept 9, at the Barrington Area Library, 505 N. Northwest Hwy., Barrington. Join a celebration of roots of all kinds with demonstrations, music, activities and the chance to talk to experts from Chicago Master Gardeners and Bartlett Tree Experts; Barrington Area Conservation Trust, Smart Farm and Lake County Forest Preserve District; Genealogy Reference Desk; "Tale on the Trail" and more. Free. www.barringtonarealibrary.org.

This week

Nightstar & Winter, the Fainting Goats Birthday Celebration: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1150 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Sign a giant birthday card and see the birthday animal receive a special treat at 1 p.m. First 50 guests get a free birthday button. Admission is $3.25-$4. www.dtpd.org.

Algonquin Commons Cruise Nights: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Algonquin Commons, off Randall Road, Algonquin. All makes of classic cars, hot rods and custom cycles; entertainment by Cruisin' Music Radio DJ Rudy the K 101.5 FM. Free. www.hemmings.com.

Broken Oar's Car & Bike Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. Bring out your custom and classic cars, trucks and bikes. All make and models welcome. 5 p.m. registration; 8 p.m. judging. www.facebook.com/events/2154061948067986.

Active Senior Expo: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, in the Prairie Events Center at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Vendors for products and services for seniors; free health screenings; free seminars on Medicare, finances and more; giveaways and door prizes; and live entertainment at 11:30 a.m. Admission is $2; free with an online coupon. www.activeseniorexpo.net.

Park on Park Cruise Night: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 469 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Bring the family to enjoy a night of entertainment and view hundreds of pre-1977 classic vehicles. Event offers food and music. It attracts more than 400 vehicles and more than a 1,000 pedestrian classic car admirers. Free admission. parkonpark.org.

Midweek Break on the Lake: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Live music, comedians, food and drinks. Outdoor events will be moved inside if inclement weather occurs. Free admission. www.rlbciviccenter.com.

Food Truck Thursdays With Music In The Park: 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Food and drinks from a variety of food trucks. Music from Mal-O-Dua from 5 to 6 p.m. and the Mason Jiller Trio from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free admission. cityhpil.com/thingstodo.

Glendale Heights Oktoberfest: 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, from Sept. 13-23 at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. German food and beer, music, pumpkin patch, plant sale, and vendors with German products. Free; $5 for adults after 4 p.m. and free for kids 16 or younger. Free parking. www.glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com.