5 things to do for $5 (or less) this week in the suburbs

Aurora Johnny Don't is set to perform with other top 10 finalists from Suburban Chicago's Got Talent at Randhurst Village's Street Fest in Mount Prospect. Daily Herald File Photo

'Street' sounds

See 2018 Suburban Chicago's Got Talent top 10 finalists Seasalt, Johnny Don't, Leo Sclamberg and Shannon Nugent perform before headliner 7th heaven at Street Fest at Randhurst Village, 1 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect. Free admission. (847) 259-0500 or randhurstvillage.com. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8

Art outdoors

The 8th Annual Mundelein Arts Festival features works by 45 juried artists, plus lots of music, food and more this weekend at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Free. (847) 970-9235 or mundeleincommunityconnection.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8-9

Mobile eats

More than 30 food trucks are a part of McHenry County Living's "Truck Off: Food Truck Fest." Bring your appetite on Saturday to the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. $5 early admission at 4 p.m.; free admission after 5 p.m. (815) 900-8522 or mchenrycountyliving.com. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8

Da Bears!

Gather together to see the Chicago Bears Season Opener against the Green Bay Packers on the big screen Sunday the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Take advantage of food and drink specials. Free admission. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7:30 Sunday, Sept. 9

Violinist Gina DiBello is a guest soloist with Music of the Baroque Wednesday, Sept. 12. - Associated Press, 2012

Hear excerpts from Vivaldi's "Four Seasons," Handel's "Music for the Royal Fireworks" and Mozart's "Requiem" when the Music of the Baroque performs a special "Baroque in the Park" concert. Jane Glover conducts, with violinist Gina DiBello as guest soloist at Millennium Park's Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Free. (312) 551-1414 or baroque.org. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12