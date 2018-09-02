'Sons of Anarchy' saga picks up with FX's new 'Mayans M.C."

Where "Sons of Anarchy" left off, "Mayans M.C." pretty much picks up.

Almost four years later, executive producer Kurt Sutter's saga of motorcycle gangs on the California-Mexico border resumes as his new FX series premieres Tuesday, Sept. 4. Some familiar names and faces from the earlier drama factor in, but largely, "Mayans M.C." weaves its own saga as J.D. Pardo ("Revolution") plays a just-paroled ex-convict returning home -- and possibly joining the Mayans, former rivals of "Anarchy's" SAMCRO biker club, as he tries to reconcile with his father (Edward James Olmos) and Mayans-member brother (Clayton Cardenas).

Sutter developed "Mayans M.C." with fellow executive producer and creator Elgin James, a musician whose own experiences with the gang culture help inform the show.

"The stories that I like to tell, and the characters I like to create, are damaged," explains Sutter, "and they live outside the parameters of perhaps the norm or what's expected. As a result of that, there's a rogue component, an outlaw component. And obviously, that's the case here, but I never write these guys or these women from a point of view of them being dangerous or bad. I write them from the idea that they're human beings with complex feelings, complex external pressures, complex relationships."

The approach of "Mayans M.C." is "something I've thought about a lot," adds writer-producer James, "especially since I grew up in a world of gangs and violence. (The subject matter) was something that I said I'd never want to do once I became an artist, and then realized that it's exactly what I have to do as an artist, as opposed to pretending it doesn't exist.

"I've been watching black and brown characters on television who have just become, like, criminals and these one-dimensional characters," James notes. "A lot of the people on 'Mayans M.C.,' both in front of the camera and behind the camera, actually grew up in the cycle of poverty and violence and then incarceration. I know that I did. This is the first time we get to tell our own stories from the inside out, which is incredibly important to me."

Veteran actor Olmos is confident "Mayans M.C." will get its intended job done. "We are in a very difficult time," he reasons. "This thing is going to really go through the roof because it deals with a very dark situation. This next whole evolvement that we're going through right now will be one to remember. Many people should not see this show, just like many people should not have seen 'American Me' (Olmos' 1992 movie that he also directed), but everybody saw 'American Me.' Everyone is going to see this show and have an opinion."

"Mayans M.C."

Premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, on FX