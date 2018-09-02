Best bets for the week ahead: Renaissance Faire, fungus fun, 50 Cent at Ravinia

Grammy Award-winner Frank Catalano is one of the featured artists in the St. Charles Jazz Weekend. Courtesy of Frank Catalano

The 2018 season of the Bristol Renaissance Faire winds down on Monday, Sept. 3. Daily Herald File Photo

Bye, bye Bristol

Time is running out to enjoy the pageantry and historically inspired fun of the Bristol Renaissance Faire. The final two days of the 2018 season are Sunday and Monday just over the Lake County border at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. $24.50; $10 kids ages 5-12; VIP passes also available. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, and Monday.

The Illinois Mycological Association Mushroom Show & Sale is at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe on Sunday, Sept. 2. - Courtesy of the Chicago Botanic Garden

See 50 to 100 varieties of mushrooms foraged from area forests as part of the Illinois Mycological Association Mushroom Show & Sale Sunday at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Free admission, but $30 parking per car or van. (847) 835-6801 or chicagobotanic.org. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2.

Look back

The 51st Anniversary of Winfield Good Old Days promises kid-friendly activities, a bags tournament, a beer tent and a Sept. 9 parade. Activities begin Thursday at the intersection of Beecher Avenue and Church Road, Winfield. Free admission. winfieldgoodolddays.com. 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept 8.

An immigrant's art

The new exhibit "Todros Geller: Strange Worlds" features a diverse array of paintings, prints, postcards, articles and more from a Jewish Ukranian artist who made his home in Chicago starting in 1918. The gallery opens on Thursday at the Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning and Leadership, 610 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Free admission, but reservations requested for opening reception. (312) 322-1700 or spertus.edu. 5:30 to 8 p.m. opening reception Thursday; exhibition continues through Feb. 17.

Jazz around town

The St. Charles Jazz Weekend returns with performances, lectures and more starting Thursday at multiple St. Charles locations. For an exact schedule and list of locations, visit downtownstcharles.org. 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.

50 Cent -

Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star 50 Cent ("Candy Shop," "21 Questions") makes his Ravinia Festival debut Thursday at 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $80-$90 pavilion seating; $38-$43 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7 p.m. Thursday.

'That Guy Game' guy

Comedian John Heffron, creator of the board game "That Guy Game," shows of his standup skills when he returns this Thursday to the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $19-$22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.