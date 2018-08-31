5 ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

hello

Fun options abound this Labor Day weekend for how to spend your time. Here are five ideas; see dailyherald.com/calendar for more.

Summer Sunset

A parade, wine tasting, bags tournament, "Got Talent?" competition, carnival rides, music from 7th heaven and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday -- must be the Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Park. Free. summersunsetfest.com. 3 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31; 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2.

Hopper makes a leaping catch during last year's Ashley Whippet K-9 Frisbee World Championships in Naperville. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2017

About 50 teams of talented Frisbee dogs and their owners from all over the world will try to wow the crowd with extreme tricks at the Ashley Whippet Invitational World K-9 Frisbee Championships at Nike Park, 228 W. Diehl Road, Naperville. Free for spectators. ashleywhippet.com/. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1-2.

September spectacular

The 48th Annual Septemberfest features loads of bands, including free shows by Suburban Chicago's Got Talent winner Seasalt at 5 p.m. Saturday and country duo Maddie & Tae at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, a craft beer and wine tent, a carnival, fireworks at 10 p.m. Sunday and more on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free; $10 VIP concert tickets. (847) 895-4500 or villageofschaumburg.com. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, September 2016 Benj Ecker takes center stage during the "Best Men's Legs in a Kilt" contest during the 2016 Long Grove Irish Days.

Embrace all things Irish -- music, dancing, food and more -- during Long Grove Irish Days, which also hosts a "Best Looking Men's Legs in a Kilt" and Irish dog contests, at Fountain Square, 228 Robert Parker Coffin Road, Long Grove. Free. (847) 634-0888 or longgrove.org. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2; and 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3.

Down home

The Fox Valley Folk Music & Storytelling Festival blends education and entertainment with 35 acts spread across eight stages at Geneva's Island Park, with parking at the Kane County Government Center, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva. $20 daily; $15 teens and seniors; free for kids 12 and younger. (630) 897-3655 or foxvalleyfolk.com. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 2-3.