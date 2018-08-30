What we're watching today: 20,000 people and 160 tons of tomatoes...food fight!

hello

This makes the food fight in "Animal House" look like child's play. Over 20,000 people took part in the world's biggest tomato fight in eastern Spain during the annual La Tomatina event in Bunol. People from around the world were pelted with 160 tons of ripe tomatoes for exactly one hour. The tomatoes are crushed so as not to cause property damage and reportedly would go to waste if they weren't used in the event.